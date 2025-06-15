Hailey Bieber’s 'Pretty Traumatic Birth Experience' Hasn’t 'Stopped Her From Wanting More Kids': 'She Adores Being a Mom'

"Hailey had a pretty traumatic birth experience, but that hasn’t stopped her from wanting more kids. She absolutely adores being a mom," an insider spilled to an outlet. "She and Justin talk all the time about having a big family. They’ve always been on the same page about that, and becoming parents has only made them more sure that this is the path they are meant to walk together."

The Rhode founder suffered from postpartum hemorrhage after she gave birth to her son in August 2024.

"It won’t necessarily happen again, but there is a higher risk, which is scary and may mean that she and Justin opt to use a surrogate," the source added. "It will be a matter of what her doctors advise her to do, but either way, she and Justin 100 percent want more kids, and soon!"