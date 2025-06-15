or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Babies > Hailey Bieber
OK LogoBABIES

Hailey Bieber’s 'Pretty Traumatic Birth Experience' Hasn’t 'Stopped Her From Wanting More Kids': 'She Adores Being a Mom'

Photo of Hailey, Justin and Jack Bieber
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber has her sights set on expanding her family with her husband, Justin.

By:

June 15 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Could another baby be in the works for Hailey Bieber?

Despite experiencing complications during the birth of her son, Jack, the model, 28, is reportedly planning on having more children with her husband, Justin Bieber.

Article continues below advertisement

Does Hailey Bieber Want More Children?

hailey bieber traumatic birth experience wants more kids
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey and Justin Bieber have a 9-month-old son, Jack.

"Hailey had a pretty traumatic birth experience, but that hasn’t stopped her from wanting more kids. She absolutely adores being a mom," an insider spilled to an outlet. "She and Justin talk all the time about having a big family. They’ve always been on the same page about that, and becoming parents has only made them more sure that this is the path they are meant to walk together."

The Rhode founder suffered from postpartum hemorrhage after she gave birth to her son in August 2024.

"It won’t necessarily happen again, but there is a higher risk, which is scary and may mean that she and Justin opt to use a surrogate," the source added. "It will be a matter of what her doctors advise her to do, but either way, she and Justin 100 percent want more kids, and soon!"

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber's Pregnancy Complications

hailey bieber traumatic birth experience wants more kids
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber almost didn't make it through childbirth.

Hailey nearly died during labor due to 18 hours of excessive bleeding. Despite months of workouts and pelvic-floor therapy in preparation, she rendered the experience the "hardest thing [she’s] ever done."

"I trust my doctor with my life," she told an outlet on Tuesday, May 20. "And so I had peace that I knew she would never let anything happen to me. But I was bleeding really badly, and people die, and the thought crosses your mind."

Doctors utilized a Foley balloon, a catheter placed inside the uterus to dilate the cervix.

"That s--- was so crazy," Hailey recalled. "That was not fun. They broke my water. I went into labor and I labored for a few hours. No epidural, nothing."

MORE ON:
Hailey Bieber

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

hailey bieber traumatic birth experience wants more kids
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber reportedly wants more children.

The baby was moved into a different room while she was given space and medication to recover.

"I wanted to hold my baby. I wanted to be with him," she said.

Her husband was there to offer assistance, and she remembers him praising her, "My woman is a god. A superhero. I could never."

Are Hailey and Justin Bieber Still Together?

hailey bieber traumatic birth experience wants more kids
Source: MEGA

Hailey and Justin Bieber got married in 2018.

Rumors swirled that Justin and Hailey's relationship could be in trouble when the singer shared a cryptic Instagram message on May 7.

"Love isn't a u get what u put in kinda thing. It's a receiving thing. Still find myself trying to earn love. And it's exhausting," he wrote.

However, the duo, who have been married since 2018, continually shuts down the drama and is reportedly still going strong.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.