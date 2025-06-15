Hailey Bieber’s 'Pretty Traumatic Birth Experience' Hasn’t 'Stopped Her From Wanting More Kids': 'She Adores Being a Mom'
Could another baby be in the works for Hailey Bieber?
Despite experiencing complications during the birth of her son, Jack, the model, 28, is reportedly planning on having more children with her husband, Justin Bieber.
Does Hailey Bieber Want More Children?
"Hailey had a pretty traumatic birth experience, but that hasn’t stopped her from wanting more kids. She absolutely adores being a mom," an insider spilled to an outlet. "She and Justin talk all the time about having a big family. They’ve always been on the same page about that, and becoming parents has only made them more sure that this is the path they are meant to walk together."
The Rhode founder suffered from postpartum hemorrhage after she gave birth to her son in August 2024.
"It won’t necessarily happen again, but there is a higher risk, which is scary and may mean that she and Justin opt to use a surrogate," the source added. "It will be a matter of what her doctors advise her to do, but either way, she and Justin 100 percent want more kids, and soon!"
Hailey Bieber's Pregnancy Complications
Hailey nearly died during labor due to 18 hours of excessive bleeding. Despite months of workouts and pelvic-floor therapy in preparation, she rendered the experience the "hardest thing [she’s] ever done."
"I trust my doctor with my life," she told an outlet on Tuesday, May 20. "And so I had peace that I knew she would never let anything happen to me. But I was bleeding really badly, and people die, and the thought crosses your mind."
Doctors utilized a Foley balloon, a catheter placed inside the uterus to dilate the cervix.
"That s--- was so crazy," Hailey recalled. "That was not fun. They broke my water. I went into labor and I labored for a few hours. No epidural, nothing."
The baby was moved into a different room while she was given space and medication to recover.
"I wanted to hold my baby. I wanted to be with him," she said.
Her husband was there to offer assistance, and she remembers him praising her, "My woman is a god. A superhero. I could never."
Are Hailey and Justin Bieber Still Together?
Rumors swirled that Justin and Hailey's relationship could be in trouble when the singer shared a cryptic Instagram message on May 7.
"Love isn't a u get what u put in kinda thing. It's a receiving thing. Still find myself trying to earn love. And it's exhausting," he wrote.
However, the duo, who have been married since 2018, continually shuts down the drama and is reportedly still going strong.