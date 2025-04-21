Justin and Hailey Bieber's Baby Jack Looks So Big as Model Holds Her Son on His First Easter: See the Sweet Photo

Hailey took to Instagram on Sunday, April 20, with a new photo of the model holding her 8-month-old son as she marked another milestone in his first year of life.

"This Easter vs. Last Easter hehe 🐰🐰," the Rhode Skin founder captioned her post — which also featured a never-before-seen pregnancy picture taken a little more than one month before she and Justin announced they were expecting their first child together.