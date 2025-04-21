or
Justin and Hailey Bieber's Baby Jack Looks So Big as Model Holds Her Son on His First Easter: See the Sweet Photo

Photo of Justin and Hailey Bieber.
Source: MEGA

Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed their son, Jack, in August 2024.

By:

April 21 2025, Published 9:35 a.m. ET

Happy first Easter, Jack Blues Bieber!

Hailey and Justin Bieber had quite the balanced weekend, as they celebrated the holy holiday with their 8-month-old child while also hitting Coachella Valley for the second round of the music festival.

justin hailey bieber baby jack holds son first easter photo
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber held her baby, Jack, while celebrating his first Easter on Sunday, April 20.

Hailey took to Instagram on Sunday, April 20, with a new photo of the model holding her 8-month-old son as she marked another milestone in his first year of life.

"This Easter vs. Last Easter hehe 🐰🐰," the Rhode Skin founder captioned her post — which also featured a never-before-seen pregnancy picture taken a little more than one month before she and Justin announced they were expecting their first child together.

justin hailey bieber baby jack holds son first easter photo
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Jack Blues Bieber wore an adorable yellow onesie with a bunny on it.

Hailey's Easter Instagram upload also included a close-up snap of baby Jack's outfit — an adorable yellow onesie with a blue bunny displayed across its center.

In the comments section of her post, Hailey's friends and fans gushed over the brunette beauty and her cute little boy.

justin hailey bieber baby jack holds son first easter photo
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber shared a never-before-seen photo from when she was pregnant at this time last year.

Hailey Bieber

"You were the prettiest pregnant mama!!! 🌸 Jack he’s lucky to have you 🥹," one fan expressed, as another admirer added, "the cutest baby on their very first easter 🐣🩷."

"My chunky bunny 😍," Hailey's best friend Lori Harvey wrote, while celebrity hairstylist Florido Basallo penned, "the best mama."

One day prior to the couple's Easter festivities, Justin shared a captionless photo of Jack — who appeared to be crawling around in green shorts and a yellow T-shirt while playing with a basketball.

While Hailey and Justin were with their baby over the weekend, they also spent some time at Coachella with Kylie Jenner and their other A-list friends.

On Sunday, April 20, Kylie shared videos from her festival night out with Hailey and their other pal Carter Gregory, as they were in the crowd for the second weekend in a row on Saturday evening to see Charli XCX's performance.

The friend group seemed to also spend some time indoors, as Hailey tagged Kylie in an Instagram Story snap of an Easter bunny cookie and poker chips.

justin hailey bieber baby jack holds son first easter photo
Source: MEGA

Hailey and Justin Bieber have been married since September 2018.

Hailey's social media made it seem like all was well between her and Justin despite rumored tensions between the two amid concerns for the pop star's well-being.

Fans recently went ballistic after seeing a video of Justin kissing his pal Sexyy Red's cheek during her birthday festivities on Thursday night, April 17.

The "Sorry" singer was extremely smiley and, according to social media users, too touchy with the "U My Everything" rapper for fans' likings.

Justin's supporters have also been worried about his odd Instagram content — which frequently features photos and videos of him smoking marijuana.

