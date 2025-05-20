Hailey Bieber Reveals She Almost Died During Childbirth: 'I Was Bleeding Really Badly'
Hailey Bieber almost didn’t make it out of childbirth alive.
The mom-of-one, 28, revealed that excessive bleeding during the 18-hour induced labor of her son, Jack, was a near-fatal experience.
Hailey Bieber's Traumatic Pregnancy
"I trust my doctor with my life," she told an outlet on Tuesday, May 20. "And so I had peace that I knew she would never let anything happen to me. But I was bleeding really badly, and people die, and the thought crosses your mind."
The model deemed giving birth the "hardest thing [she’s] ever done," despite months of workouts and pelvic-floor therapy in preparation.
"I was on that s---," she explained. "I was doing everything. I felt stronger physically than I ever had before."
Doctors wound up needing to use a Foley balloon, a catheter placed inside the uterus to dilate the cervix.
"That s--- was so crazy," Hailey remembered. "That was not fun. They broke my water. I went into labor and I labored for a few hours. No epidural, nothing."
Once her child was born, he was taken out of the room while she was given medication.
"I wanted to hold my baby. I wanted to be with him," she lamented.
Throughout the process, her husband, Justin Bieber, was there to support. She recalls him thinking, "My woman is a god. A superhero. I could never."
Are Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Getting a Divorce?
Hailey and Justin have faced divorce rumors over the past couple of months.
"Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life," Hailey said. "To be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, 'They’re getting divorced' and 'They’re this' and 'They’re not happy,' it is such a mindf---, I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live."
On May 7, the "Baby" singer hinted his relationship was in trouble, writing on social media, "Love isn't a u get what u put in kinda thing. It's a receiving thing. Still find myself trying to earn love. And it's exhausting."
Hailey also attended this year’s Met Gala and after-parties solo.
In March, the Rhode Beauty founder unfollowed her husband on Instagram, which she explained was a "glitch."
In January, a similar incident occurred, with Justin seemingly unfollowing his woman.
"Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S--- is getting suss out here," he shared on social media.
However, Hailey silenced any controversy with a special tribute to Justin while accepting Beauty Innovator of the Year at The Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 24.
"I want to thank my husband for supporting this dream of mine from the beginning and for always cheering me on," she expressed during her speech.