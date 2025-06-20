'Calm' Hailey Bieber Is 'Not Going to Let' Husband Justin 'Ruin His Career as He Embarks on New Chapter'

Justin Bieber is making significant moves in the fashion world, pivoting to launch a new brand while stepping away from his previous venture.

His business-savvy wife, Hailey Bieber, is instrumental in sharpening his approach and making him more ambitious in his business pursuits.

"The situation with Justin and Hailey right now is extremely high stakes because they've both spent the last year assuming more and more control over their business affairs and careers," the insider told an outlet.