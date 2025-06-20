'Calm' Hailey Bieber Is 'Not Going to Let' Husband Justin 'Ruin His Career as He Embarks on New Chapter'
Justin Bieber is making significant moves in the fashion world, pivoting to launch a new brand while stepping away from his previous venture.
His business-savvy wife, Hailey Bieber, is instrumental in sharpening his approach and making him more ambitious in his business pursuits.
"The situation with Justin and Hailey right now is extremely high stakes because they've both spent the last year assuming more and more control over their business affairs and careers," the insider told an outlet.
"Justin in particular has overhauled his entire organization, shuttering his old Drew House fashion brand and spending huge amounts of time on launching his Skylrk venture, which is much more ambitious than anything he has tried before," the insider shared.
As Hailey pivots toward becoming a major beauty industry force with her successful skincare line, she remains a key partner in Justin's endeavors. "Hailey is already on her way to becoming a true beauty industry mogul with her skincare line, but she is just as much of a stakeholder as Justin is in anything he tries to get off the ground," the source added.
The couple is determined to navigate their future collectively. "What they want as a couple and a family is to chart their own destiny," the insider explained. "With Justin's split from Scooter Braun, he's well on his way to that goal, but if Skylrk is going to work, he has to sell millions of sneakers and T-shirts."
The insider also highlighted the challenges ahead, stating, "There aren't any shortcuts in the apparel business and this is already his second try at success after Drew House petered out."
Justin, 31, is fortunate to have Hailey, 28, at his side during this crucial phase. "She is a calm, humble and realistic person," the insider said. "Hailey is not going to let Justin ruin his life or career as he embarks on this new chapter, and she has always been a very positive force in his life."
Although the Grammy winner can become "emotional" and "overly passionate about almost anything," Hailey knows how to bring him back to reality.
"She's able to pull him back from the ledge and look at the big picture, and that's exactly what she's been doing. She's better than anyone at that," the insider noted.
As Justin and Hailey embrace transformative changes in their family and careers — having recently welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, on August 22, 2024 — they're also making strategic decisions about their inner circle. The couple recently made a bold move by letting go of people who no longer serve their best interests.
"[Hailey and Justin's] so-called friends are clearly anything but friends or trustworthy, which is something they were suspicious of towards the end," a second source revealed to the outlet. "And now it's just proven they were right."
"Justin and Hailey are both very happy with who they have in their lives at the moment," the source added, noting their close relationship with pastor Judah Smith and his wife, Chelsea.
"Judah and Chelsea have been married since their early twenties and are great role models for a healthy marriage," the insider said.