NEWS Justin Bieber Quits Drew House Fashion Brand Amid Concerns About His Well-Being: 'Don't Waste Your Money' Source: @justinbieber/Instagram Justin Bieber announced he’s done with Drew House as concerns over his well-being grow.

Justin Bieber is officially done with Drew House. In a since-deleted Instagram Story, the “Baby” singer shocked fans by announcing he’s stepping away from the fashion label he helped build.

Posting a screenshot of the Drew House Instagram page, Bieber wrote, "I Justin Bieber am no longer involved in this brand. Drew House doesn't represent me or my family or life.” "If your [sic] rocking with me the human Justin Bieber don't waste ur money on Drew House,” he added.

Source: @justinbieber/Instagram Justin Bieber is no longer part of Drew House.

Bieber co-founded Drew House back in 2018 with his longtime stylist and friend Ryan Good, officially launching the brand in January 2019. The announcement comes right after Bieber dropped a symbolic animated video on social media.

In the clip, a cartoon version of himself walks into a house full of Drew-branded stuff, pulls out a match and burns it all down. As the house went up in flames, Justin, his wife Hailey Bieber, and their son, Jack, (in a stroller pushed by Hailey) walk toward a glowing building. At the end of the video, the word "SKYLRK" flashes on the screen.

Source: @justinbieber/Instagram Justin Bieber posted an animated video of himself burning the Drew House.

Justin’s followers are now speculating that SKYLRK is his next creative move. He’s already been teasing the brand’s launch on Instagram, and the same match logo from the video appears in SKYLRK’s imagery.

“The SKYLRK announcement was a slap in the face to all the people who had been working hard on the next Drew House release," a source connected to Bieber and his team told People. "Also some of his employees were affected from the Palisades and Pasadena fires," the insider added. "That video he used to burn the house down was highly inappropriate and insensitive but that’s who he really is.”

Source: @justinbieber/Instagram The 'Sorry' singer hinted at launching a new brand called SKYLRK.

The fallout comes on the heels of more public concern about Justin’s mental health and behavior. As OK! previously reported, he was caught snapping at photographers during a hangout with friends in Palm Springs, Calif., on Wednesday, April 9. According to reports, Justin lashed out after a photographer simply greeted him with a “good morning.”

Fans have been picking up on his strange social media posts lately, with many expressing concern about everything from possible drug use to problems in his marriage. Back on March 16, the pop star shared an emotional message about hiding grudges, sparking even more worry about what he’s going through behind-the-scenes.

Source: @justinbieber/Instagram Fans are growing concerned about his mental health amid ongoing rumors of marriage troubles with wife Hailey Bieber.

"I was always told when I was a kid not to hate," he stated. “But it made me feel like I wasn’t allowed to have it and so I didn’t tell anyone I’ve had it. Which made me feel like I have been drowning feeling unsafe to acknowledge it.” "How couldn’t we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced?" he asked.

In another raw moment, Justin admitted, “People told me my whole life 'wow Justin u deserve that' and I personally have always felt unworthy. Like I was a fraud, Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky like, d--- if only they knew my thoughts. How judgmental I am, how selfish I really am. They wouldn't be saying this. I say all this to say, if you feel sneaky, welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days.”