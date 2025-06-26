NEWS Eminem's Daughter and New Mom Hailie Jade McClintock Understands Why Her Father 'Protected Her Privacy' Growing Up Source: @hailiejade/Instagram; MEGA Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade McClintock revealed she understands the 'struggle' her father faced parenting now that she's a mom.

Now that she’s a parent, rapper Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade McClintock understands why he tried hard to protect her. "Having been in the spotlight for so long, I’ve learned the importance of balancing what I share publicly with what I keep private," McClintock shared with a media outlet. “Over time, I’ve come to understand the struggle my father faced — wanting to protect our privacy while also feeling proud and wanting to celebrate his kids.”

'I Feel the Same Way Now'

Source: @hailiejade/Instagram Hailie Jade McClintock gave birth to her son in March.

"I feel the same way now," McClintock, who welcomed her son in March, said regarding how she feels about raising a baby as a public figure. "I want to share the proud, joyful moments that mean a lot to me, especially as a parent, but I’m also intentional about keeping certain parts of our lives just for us." Although her son is just 3 months old, McClintock shared she has an idea of how she will raise her tot.

Finding Balance

Source: MEGA Eminem said being a father was akin to 'living a double life.'

"It’s all about finding that balance between openness and privacy," she stated, adding, "And that balance has become even more important to me as I navigate parenthood." In a 2004 interview, Eminem described being a dad as “living a double life.” "Even before Hailie was born, I was a firm believer in freedom of speech,” he said. “But once I hit them gates where I live, that's when I'm Dad. Takin' the kids to school, pickin' 'em up, teachin' 'em rules. I'm not sayin' I'm the perfect father, but the most important thing is to be there for my kids and raise them the right way."

'A Real Wakeup Call'

Source: MEGA Eminem said his daughter was a 'real wakeup call' for him.

He also cited his daughter as being “a real wakeup call” to him in a 2001 interview. "She made me get my a-- in gear — to make something of my life and try 10 quadrillion times harder than I had before," he confessed. "Everything that I am doing right now is for Hailie… the money — it's for her college."

Special Moments

Source: @hailiejade/Instagram Hailie Jade McClintock said growing her son was 'the greatest gift' of her life.