Article continues below advertisement
Eminem's Daughter and New Mom Hailie Jade McClintock Understands Why Her Father 'Protected Her Privacy' Growing Up

Composite photo of Hailie Jade McClintock and Eminem
Source: @hailiejade/Instagram; MEGA

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade McClintock revealed she understands the 'struggle' her father faced parenting now that she's a mom.

By:

June 26 2025, Published 2:01 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Now that she’s a parent, rapper Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade McClintock understands why he tried hard to protect her.

"Having been in the spotlight for so long, I’ve learned the importance of balancing what I share publicly with what I keep private," McClintock shared with a media outlet. “Over time, I’ve come to understand the struggle my father faced — wanting to protect our privacy while also feeling proud and wanting to celebrate his kids.”

Article continues below advertisement

'I Feel the Same Way Now'

Photo of Hailie Jade McClintock's son
Source: @hailiejade/Instagram

Hailie Jade McClintock gave birth to her son in March.

"I feel the same way now," McClintock, who welcomed her son in March, said regarding how she feels about raising a baby as a public figure. "I want to share the proud, joyful moments that mean a lot to me, especially as a parent, but I’m also intentional about keeping certain parts of our lives just for us."

Although her son is just 3 months old, McClintock shared she has an idea of how she will raise her tot.

Article continues below advertisement

Finding Balance

Photo of Eminem
Source: MEGA

Eminem said being a father was akin to 'living a double life.'

"It’s all about finding that balance between openness and privacy," she stated, adding, "And that balance has become even more important to me as I navigate parenthood."

In a 2004 interview, Eminem described being a dad as “living a double life.”

"Even before Hailie was born, I was a firm believer in freedom of speech,” he said. “But once I hit them gates where I live, that's when I'm Dad. Takin' the kids to school, pickin' 'em up, teachin' 'em rules. I'm not sayin' I'm the perfect father, but the most important thing is to be there for my kids and raise them the right way."

Article continues below advertisement

'A Real Wakeup Call'

Photo of Eminem
Source: MEGA

Eminem said his daughter was a 'real wakeup call' for him.

He also cited his daughter as being “a real wakeup call” to him in a 2001 interview.

"She made me get my a-- in gear — to make something of my life and try 10 quadrillion times harder than I had before," he confessed. "Everything that I am doing right now is for Hailie… the money — it's for her college."

Special Moments

Photo of Hailie Jade McClintock
Source: @hailiejade/Instagram

Hailie Jade McClintock said growing her son was 'the greatest gift' of her life.

As OK! reported, on Mother’s Day, McClintock shared a montage of special moments with her son on Instagram.

She shared a Reel with clips of her caressing her growing baby bump in the mirror over the course of nine months. The video then cut to the small child, smiling, laughing and sleeping in his mother's arms.

McClintock captioned the post, “growing you has been the greatest gift of my life. Thank you for making me your mommy baby boy," as "Home" by Matthew Hall played in the background.

