Eminem's Pregnant Daughter Hailie Jade Shows Off Growing Baby Bump on Date Night With Evan McClintock: Photo

Photo of Hailie Jade and Evan McClintock.
Source: @hailiejade/INSTAGRAM

Hailie Jade and her husband, Evan McClintock, enjoyed a night out after revealing their exciting baby news.

Nov. 24 2024, Published 3:49 p.m. ET

Hailie Jade is giving her fans a glimpse at her growing baby bump!

Eminem's daughter, 28, took to Instagram on Saturday, November 23, to share a photo of her date night with her husband, Evan McClintock, after the two revealed they were expecting their first child together.

eminems pregnant daughter hailie jade shows off growing baby bump
Source: @hailiejade/INSTAGRAM

Hailie Jade posted a picture of her growing baby bump.

"Ending wedding season with my favorite plus 2," Hailie captioned the picture of herself and her spouse looking chic in all-black ensembles.

"My bump picture!!! You look so healthy and glowing!!!!" one social media user wrote in the comments section.

"Ahhh shoot!! We’re starting to get belly bump pics!! This what I’ve been waiting for. Let’s gooo 🔥🔥🔥. You look beautiful Hailie!!" a second chimed in.

eminems pregnant daughter hailie jade shows off growing baby bump
Source: @eminem/YouTube

Hailie Jade and Evan McClintock are expecting their first child together.

As OK! previously reported, the famous offspring's happy news was revealed in her father's music video for his song "Temporary," where Hailie, who is going to be welcoming a baby boy, was seen gifting the rapper, 52, a Detroit Lions jersey with the word "Grandpa" on the back. "Thank you for doing everything you do & always being there for us girls. You truly are the best dad in the world. Love you forever + 100 million dollars forever ever & always," a note from the proud daughter to Eminem featured in the video read.

The parents-to-be could not be more thrilled to welcome their son into the world in the coming months. "We're so excited, too. When we found out, Evan was like, 'They're going to hunt with me. They're going to go golfing with me. I've got a little buddy,'" Hailie said during a recent episode of her "Just a Little Shady" podcast.

Hailie Scott

eminems pregnant daughter hailie jade shows off growing baby bump
Source: @hailiejade/INSTAGRAM

Hailie Jade and Evan McClintock married in May 2024.

"Whether it was a girl or boy, I would have made them do it. Or hoped they would want to do it at least," McClintock added.

While the podcaster is about to become a first-time parent, a friend of her dad's 50 Cent recently opened up about the sacrifices he made in order to raise Hailie. "Em was saying that he didn't want to go everywhere in the world where I went. I would say to him that people would pay a gazillion dollars to see us on tour together, all kinds of money to see him perform. And he still did not care about that, because the most expensive thing that we have is time, and he was conscious of being there for Hailie growing up," the Power star explained during a recent interview.

eminems pregnant daughter hailie jade shows off growing baby bump
Source: MEGA

50 Cent gushed over how Eminem sacrificed parts of his career to be there for Hailie Jade.

"I could always go out on the road, but with Hailie, it was different," 50 added. "Like if she’s looking at you and she doesn’t want you to leave and you go ‘no, I’ve got to work.’ [And she says] But really, do you have to go?’ ‘OK, maybe I don’t have to go.’ If that was the case, things might have changed for me."

