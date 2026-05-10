What's Going on With Noah Beck's Sister Haley? Inside the Grooming and Sexual Abuse Allegations Amid the Investigation

The Beck family has been further engulfed in controversy after bombshell allegations linked Noah Beck's sister Haley Beck to an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

In 2020, Haley was hired as a full-time teacher at Centennial High School in Peoria, Ariz., after graduating from Northern Arizona University with a degree in secondary education. Nearly five years later, she was placed under investigation for grooming a teen student starting in December 2024 during his sophomore and junior years.

Rumors regarding alleged inappropriate relationships involving Haley and another teacher, Angela Burlaka, with the same student spread throughout the school community. In July 2025, the unidentified teen's grandmother discovered one of the explicit videos Angela had allegedly sent to him on his phone and reported it to authorities.

Shortly afterward, allegations emerged that Haley was having a sexual relationship with the same student. The police report noted the student's mother told authorities she knew her son had been "having s-- with a teacher named 'Haley Beck.'"

Both teachers were placed on leave in August 2025, and Angela later voluntarily surrendered her Arizona teaching certificates amid the investigation.

During a voluntary interview with an investigator, Haley stated she and the student had grown close as "peers," before later correcting herself and describing their relationship as "teacher-student." She also said the student was "always" in her classroom and that they communicated through Instagram during the summer break because he was in "a weird place" emotionally over changing schools.

"Haley said she felt like she and [the student] had a good student-teacher relationship, and he felt comfortable talking about issues with her," the officer wrote in the 2025 report. "Haley said she and [the student] do not 'follow' each other on Instagram."

In addition, Haley confirmed the student had her phone number.

The police report revealed Haley "denied ever trying to seek out [the student] or make any type of plan to meet up with him."

The document added, "When asked why allegations of an inappropriate relationship between Haley and [the student] were made against her, she chuckled and said she had a few ideas. Haley said [the student] is a very sociable person and popular at school. He is 'good with his words' and [she'd] seen it in action when he talks to girls in class."

The officer reportedly asked Haley "if there was a sexual relationship with the student before and after he turned 18," and she responded, "No."

"Haley was adamant [that student] has never come to her apartment and she has never had a relationship outside of a student-teacher relationship," the officer continued.