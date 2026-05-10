What's Going on With Noah Beck's Sister Haley? Inside the Grooming and Sexual Abuse Allegations Amid the Investigation
May 10 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Haley Beck Faced Investigation Over Allegations She 'Groomed' a Student
The Beck family has been further engulfed in controversy after bombshell allegations linked Noah Beck's sister Haley Beck to an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.
In 2020, Haley was hired as a full-time teacher at Centennial High School in Peoria, Ariz., after graduating from Northern Arizona University with a degree in secondary education. Nearly five years later, she was placed under investigation for grooming a teen student starting in December 2024 during his sophomore and junior years.
Rumors regarding alleged inappropriate relationships involving Haley and another teacher, Angela Burlaka, with the same student spread throughout the school community. In July 2025, the unidentified teen's grandmother discovered one of the explicit videos Angela had allegedly sent to him on his phone and reported it to authorities.
Shortly afterward, allegations emerged that Haley was having a sexual relationship with the same student. The police report noted the student's mother told authorities she knew her son had been "having s-- with a teacher named 'Haley Beck.'"
Both teachers were placed on leave in August 2025, and Angela later voluntarily surrendered her Arizona teaching certificates amid the investigation.
During a voluntary interview with an investigator, Haley stated she and the student had grown close as "peers," before later correcting herself and describing their relationship as "teacher-student." She also said the student was "always" in her classroom and that they communicated through Instagram during the summer break because he was in "a weird place" emotionally over changing schools.
"Haley said she felt like she and [the student] had a good student-teacher relationship, and he felt comfortable talking about issues with her," the officer wrote in the 2025 report. "Haley said she and [the student] do not 'follow' each other on Instagram."
In addition, Haley confirmed the student had her phone number.
The police report revealed Haley "denied ever trying to seek out [the student] or make any type of plan to meet up with him."
The document added, "When asked why allegations of an inappropriate relationship between Haley and [the student] were made against her, she chuckled and said she had a few ideas. Haley said [the student] is a very sociable person and popular at school. He is 'good with his words' and [she'd] seen it in action when he talks to girls in class."
The officer reportedly asked Haley "if there was a sexual relationship with the student before and after he turned 18," and she responded, "No."
"Haley was adamant [that student] has never come to her apartment and she has never had a relationship outside of a student-teacher relationship," the officer continued.
Haley Beck Allegedly Sent Explicit Texts to Student
The scandal snowballed and grew into a headline-making firestorm when an official report filed by the Peoria Police Department showed numerous explicit and sexually charged communications between Haley and the unnamed student.
The more than 20 pages of text messages obtained by Us Weekly included a flirtatious exchange on June 21, 2025. It showed Haley allegedly offering the student $5 for every compliment he gave her. After the teen sent five compliments about her outfit for a Post Malone concern, she allegedly sent him $25 via Apple Pay.
Later that evening, they discussed the possibility of Haley visiting the student at his grandfather's house. When Haley asked what they could do at the house, the student told her, "lol eat me idk."
She reportedly replied, "Well ya duh but like what about your grandpa," prompting the student to answer, "He's almost 70 he'll be asleep."
The uncovered text messages also showed Haley referring to the student as her "sugar baby," while additionally revealing she completed his homework for him and allowed him to drive her car throughout their inappropriate relationship.
The probe reportedly exposed more than 4,000 text messages exchanged between Haley and the student between June 21 and August 2, 2025.
Haley Beck Was Fired Following an Internal School Investigation
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Following the Peoria Unified School District's "comprehensive internal investigation under the provisions of Title IX" into Haley, the "decision maker" had "found that Ms. Beck groomed a student which resulted in her having a sexual relationship with that student and therefore recommended her termination."
Haley had the opportunity to request a hearing with the district to present her case until April 8. The district ultimately fired her after she failed to contest the decision before the deadline.
On April 10, Haley's attorney, Matthew Long with Long & Simmons Law, said in a statement, "Ms. Beck respects the criminal justice process and looks forward to the conclusion of the investigation, which will reveal she committed no crimes. Like any individual subject to investigation, Ms. Beck is entitled to due process. We are confident that a complete review of the facts will confirm her innocence."
Explaining why it took so long to fire Haley, district spokesperson Danielle Airey said, "It took from November to March as we had to allow for the holiday breaks and the Title IX process to play out. Also, it takes time to outreach to victim(s), draft statements of charges and allow for the 10 days that Ms. Beck has to request a hearing."
The Chief Communications Officer added, "We encourage students, families, and staff to speak up about concerns so they can be quickly addressed. Our ongoing commitment is to be transparent, accountable, and to ensure every student feels safe and supported."
Peoria Police Recommended a Pandering-Related Charge in the Case
According to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, Haley was placed under investigation for a potential pandering-related charge (inducing another to engage in prostitution), while Angela could face a possible charge for allegedly providing obscene material to a minor. Both are felony charges.
Police initially recommended a single charge of pandering, but the case was returned for "additional investigation."
“These submittals are currently under review, and there is no timeline available for when a charging decision will be made," a spokesperson told People in April.
New Allegations Involving Haley Beck Surfaced
On May 1, the Peoria Police Department confirmed they were investigating allegations of a possible inappropriate relationship between Haley and a second student after receiving a tip from a woman who was "basing it all off a TikTok."
"We take it seriously, and we're not leaving anything unturned," a representative assured.
The interview with the reporting party was completed as of May 5, per the police department.
"We are continuing to follow up on all leads," they added. "We take all reports of potential criminal activity seriously and are working to determine the facts."
The investigation is ongoing, with police stating there could be more victims.