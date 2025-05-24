Gracefully Curvy! Halle Bailey's Most Sizzling Thirst Trap Pictures
Halle Bailey Is a Real-Life Mermaid
In support of her sister's new track, Halle Bailey dropped thirst trap pictures that sent fans into a frenzy.
"want me ft. me out now💋my sister is an icon @chloebailey , everyone go stream trouble in paradise ♥️," The Little Mermaid actress captioned the hot photos in August 2024.
In the update, Bailey almost spilled out in a lime green triangle top and a matching string-tie bikini bottom, flaunting her assets in front of a vanity mirror.
She Enjoyed Swimming in the Ocean
Bailey provided a clear view of her ample assets in July 2024 photo, shedding the top part of her wetsuit to expose her triangle bikini top with a large star printed on each cup.
"swimming in another ocean 🌊💕," she shared in the caption.
Halle Bailey Slayed!
Just months after giving birth to her son, the 24-year-old The Color Purple actress put on an eye-popping display in a nude-colored bikini set, striking seductive poses for her mirror selfies.
Bluer Than Blue
In a November 2023 post, Bailey displayed her toned bottom and slender back while wading in the shallow part of a crystal clear water during a sun-soaked getaway. She sported a blue halter-style top and matching side-ties bikini bottom that highlighted her stunning beach body, making fans drool over her curves.
The Best View
The Grammy-nominated singer opted to hide her front profile in a sultry August 2023 photo, putting a spotlight on her in a one-piece metallic purple swimsuit.
"i was born free 🌴," said Bailey.
Halle Bailey Set Pulses Racing
Bailey showed off her curvaceous figure in a blue tie-dye two-piece outfit during an August 2023 outing. She completed her beach look with hoop earrings and a necklace.
She Looked Fresh-Faced
The "Part of Your World" singer was all smiles during a beach trip in July 2023, posing in an orange bikini that accentuated her physique.
"happy as can be 🌻," she captioned the upload.
Embracing the Ocean
During a breezy boat ride in July 2023, the "Because I Love You" songstress soaked up the sun while flashing her plump bust in a fuchsia long-sleeved bathing suit.
Beautiful in White
Bailey showcased her incredible figure as she modeled a white two-piece bikini in July 2023.
She wrote in the caption, "girl of your dreams 💭✨."