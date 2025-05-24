or
Gracefully Curvy! Halle Bailey's Most Sizzling Thirst Trap Pictures

halle bailey most sizzling thirst trap photos
Source: @hallebailey/Instagram

See some of Halle Bailey's iconic swimsuit photos that showcase her mermaid-like beauty!

By:

May 24 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Halle Bailey Is a Real-Life Mermaid

halle bailey most sizzling thirst trap photos
Source: @hallebailey/Instagram

Halle Bailey notably played Ariel's role in the film adaptation of 'The Little Mermaid.'

In support of her sister's new track, Halle Bailey dropped thirst trap pictures that sent fans into a frenzy.

"want me ft. me out now💋my sister is an icon @chloebailey , everyone go stream trouble in paradise ♥️," The Little Mermaid actress captioned the hot photos in August 2024.

In the update, Bailey almost spilled out in a lime green triangle top and a matching string-tie bikini bottom, flaunting her assets in front of a vanity mirror.

She Enjoyed Swimming in the Ocean

halle bailey most sizzling thirst trap photos
Source: @hallebailey/Instagram

Halle Bailey took sizzling photos before swimming in the ocean.

Bailey provided a clear view of her ample assets in July 2024 photo, shedding the top part of her wetsuit to expose her triangle bikini top with a large star printed on each cup.

"swimming in another ocean 🌊💕," she shared in the caption.

Halle Bailey Slayed!

halle bailey most sizzling thirst trap photos
Source: @hallebailey/Instagram

Halle Bailey has constantly shared bikini photos after giving birth to her child in December 2023.

Just months after giving birth to her son, the 24-year-old The Color Purple actress put on an eye-popping display in a nude-colored bikini set, striking seductive poses for her mirror selfies.

Bluer Than Blue

halle bailey most sizzling thirst trap photos
Source: @hallebailey/Instagram

Halle Bailey shares one child with rapper DDG.

In a November 2023 post, Bailey displayed her toned bottom and slender back while wading in the shallow part of a crystal clear water during a sun-soaked getaway. She sported a blue halter-style top and matching side-ties bikini bottom that highlighted her stunning beach body, making fans drool over her curves.

The Best View

halle bailey most sizzling thirst trap photos
Source: @hallebailey/Instagram

Halle Bailey cheekily posed while dipping in a pool.

Halle Bailey

The Grammy-nominated singer opted to hide her front profile in a sultry August 2023 photo, putting a spotlight on her in a one-piece metallic purple swimsuit.

"i was born free 🩷🌴," said Bailey.

Halle Bailey Set Pulses Racing

halle bailey most sizzling thirst trap photos
Source: @hallebailey/Instagram

Halle Bailey shared a photoset featuring several mirror selfies.

Bailey showed off her curvaceous figure in a blue tie-dye two-piece outfit during an August 2023 outing. She completed her beach look with hoop earrings and a necklace.

She Looked Fresh-Faced

halle bailey most sizzling thirst trap photos
Source: @hallebailey/Instagram

Fans flooded the post's comments section with praise.

The "Part of Your World" singer was all smiles during a beach trip in July 2023, posing in an orange bikini that accentuated her physique.

"happy as can be 🌻," she captioned the upload.

Embracing the Ocean

halle bailey most sizzling thirst trap photos
Source: @hallebailey/Instagram

She said she's a 'water girl forever.'

During a breezy boat ride in July 2023, the "Because I Love You" songstress soaked up the sun while flashing her plump bust in a fuchsia long-sleeved bathing suit.

Beautiful in White

halle bailey most sizzling thirst trap photos
Source: @hallebailey/Instagram

Halle Bailey exposed her glowing skin during the golden hour of the day.

Bailey showcased her incredible figure as she modeled a white two-piece bikini in July 2023.

She wrote in the caption, "girl of your dreams 💭✨."

