Super Mom! Halle Bailey's Cutest Moments With Her Son Halo

Source: @hallebailey/Instagram

Halle Bailey gave birth to her son, Halo, in 2023.

Dec. 24 2024, Published 3:55 p.m. ET

Halle Bailey Gave Birth to Halo

Halle Bailey kept her pregnancy relatively private.

On January 6, Halle Bailey confirmed rumors of her pregnancy by announcing the birth of her son, Halo, with DDG.

"Even though we're a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son," she captioned a photo of her baby's tiny hand. "Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️."

The post also showed a bracelet etched with the word "Halo."

Halle Bailey Enjoyed Her Special Birthday Celebration

Halo is Halle Bailey's first son with DDG.

Bailey's 24th birthday was particularly special, as it marked her first celebration as a new mom.

On Instagram, The Little Mermaid actress shared a carousel of photos which included snaps with her son. In two shots, she can be seen smiling brightly while cradling her baby boy.

"This is 24 🥰🎉💘🎂," she wrote.

Bailey protected her first baby's privacy by blurring out his face on the update.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with OK!, The Color Purple actress reflected on her motherhood journey with her first son.

"He is just everything to me," Bailey said of Halo. "He's learned to kiss now, so he is constantly kissing my cheeks. He is so affectionate and it feels so wonderful to have somebody light up when you walk into the room. He gets so happy to see me and his daddy, so it's a really beautiful feeling."

They Are Gym Buddies!

Halle Bailey and DDG split in October after two years of dating.

"me & my bodyguard ♥️," Bailey captioned a mirror selfie of herself and Halo during a gym visit.

Halle Bailey's Son Is Also a Star

DDG said they would remain best friends after the breakup.

Halo might follow in his mother's footsteps!

In a November update, Bailey and her son shared the microphone as a band played in the background.

"😭 he loves music," said the mom-of-one.

Mom and Son Shared a Sweet Moment

Source: @hallebailey/Instagram

After welcoming Halo, DDG said he would not mind having a daughter with Halle Bailey despite their split.

Bailey's baby boy melted everyone's hearts when the "Angel" singer uploaded an adorable selfie on Instagram.

"We felt cute might delete later 😴," she wrote in the caption.

Fans immediately flooded the post with positive comments, with most of them noting the striking physical resemblance between the mother and son.

