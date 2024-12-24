Super Mom! Halle Bailey's Cutest Moments With Her Son Halo
Halle Bailey Gave Birth to Halo
On January 6, Halle Bailey confirmed rumors of her pregnancy by announcing the birth of her son, Halo, with DDG.
"Even though we're a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son," she captioned a photo of her baby's tiny hand. "Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️."
The post also showed a bracelet etched with the word "Halo."
Halle Bailey Enjoyed Her Special Birthday Celebration
Bailey's 24th birthday was particularly special, as it marked her first celebration as a new mom.
On Instagram, The Little Mermaid actress shared a carousel of photos which included snaps with her son. In two shots, she can be seen smiling brightly while cradling her baby boy.
"This is 24 🥰🎉💘🎂," she wrote.
Bailey protected her first baby's privacy by blurring out his face on the update.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with OK!, The Color Purple actress reflected on her motherhood journey with her first son.
"He is just everything to me," Bailey said of Halo. "He's learned to kiss now, so he is constantly kissing my cheeks. He is so affectionate and it feels so wonderful to have somebody light up when you walk into the room. He gets so happy to see me and his daddy, so it's a really beautiful feeling."
They Are Gym Buddies!
"me & my bodyguard ♥️," Bailey captioned a mirror selfie of herself and Halo during a gym visit.
Halle Bailey's Son Is Also a Star
Halo might follow in his mother's footsteps!
In a November update, Bailey and her son shared the microphone as a band played in the background.
"😭 he loves music," said the mom-of-one.
Mom and Son Shared a Sweet Moment
Bailey's baby boy melted everyone's hearts when the "Angel" singer uploaded an adorable selfie on Instagram.
"We felt cute might delete later 😴," she wrote in the caption.
Fans immediately flooded the post with positive comments, with most of them noting the striking physical resemblance between the mother and son.