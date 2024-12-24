Super Mom! Halle Bailey's Cutest Moments With Her Son Halo

Bailey's 24th birthday was particularly special, as it marked her first celebration as a new mom.

On Instagram, The Little Mermaid actress shared a carousel of photos which included snaps with her son. In two shots, she can be seen smiling brightly while cradling her baby boy.

"This is 24 🥰🎉💘🎂," she wrote.

Bailey protected her first baby's privacy by blurring out his face on the update.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with OK!, The Color Purple actress reflected on her motherhood journey with her first son.

"He is just everything to me," Bailey said of Halo. "He's learned to kiss now, so he is constantly kissing my cheeks. He is so affectionate and it feels so wonderful to have somebody light up when you walk into the room. He gets so happy to see me and his daddy, so it's a really beautiful feeling."