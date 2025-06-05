Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt Proposes After 5 Years Together
Halle Berry is officially off the market — again!
The star's boyfriend, Van Hunt, revealed he proposed to her.
"I put out the proposal, and it’s still on hold as you can see," he told a news outlet after having his first joint interview with Berry on the June 4 episode of Today with Jenna & Friends. "It’s just out there floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her."
Halle Berry Has Been Married in the Past
“Well, I’ve been married three times. Van has been married once, and so no, we don’t feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don't,” Berry added, referring to her prior marriages.
Berry was previously married to Olivier Martinez before the two split in 2015. She was previously married to former MLB player David Justice and singer/actor Eric Benét.
"I think we will get married just because, out of the people I’ve been married to, this is the person I should have married," Berry noted. “And I feel like I should, we should get married, but it’s not because we feel like we have to. I think it’s something that we would like to do just because we want that expression."
The pair went official with their relationship in September 2020.
The duo met through his brother, who worked for her menopause company, Respin. He set them up over text, even though the actress was skeptical.
"I said something like, 'Well, I don't like to be set up,' and he said, 'Well, how has that worked out for you?' And I said, 'Okay, touchée,'" she recalled.
"Who asks you if you want to date Halle Berry? It's not a real question," he joked.
While talking to Jenna Bush Hager on June 4, they spoke about being honest with one another before getting into a relationship.
"Before we ever got together in any physical type of way, I fell in love just by talking and telling and sharing all of our good, our bad, our dirty," Berry gushed. "We were completely honest because we were in COVID, and who cared? If I never see him face to face, he's going to know all this stuff, and who cares?"
The duo also have an active s-- life.
"Spinning is part of [our date night], especially now," she confessed.
"We do what we call 'downloading' with each other, which is talking at the end of the night with a little glass of wine and complaining about each other's kids," Hunt added.