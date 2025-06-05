Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt Proposes After 5 Years Together

“Well, I’ve been married three times. Van has been married once, and so no, we don’t feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don't,” Berry added, referring to her prior marriages.

Berry was previously married to Olivier Martinez before the two split in 2015. She was previously married to former MLB player David Justice and singer/actor Eric Benét.

"I think we will get married just because, out of the people I’ve been married to, this is the person I should have married," Berry noted. “And I feel like I should, we should get married, but it’s not because we feel like we have to. I think it’s something that we would like to do just because we want that expression."