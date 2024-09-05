Halle Berry Says Co-Parenting With Ex-Husband Olivier Martinez Has 'Gone to S---' in Exposed Texts Amid Custody Battle

In legal papers obtained by a news publication, Berry's text messages to Martinez were revealed, exposing the 58-year-old's extreme frustration and disappointment in the father of her youngest child. (The brunette beauty is also a mom to her daughter, Nahla Aubry, 16, whom she shares with her ex Gabriel Aubry.)

"I feel very sorry that we are at odds. I had better hopes for us. I always hoped that we do better for Maceo and work together like we did before Van [Hunt] came along," Berry wrote to Martinez, 58, referencing her boyfriend, Van Hunt, whom she's been dating for four years. "It’s all has gone to s--- since then. We used to try to get along for maceos [sic] sake, now you don’t want to even try and I’ve tried Oliver… you know I have."