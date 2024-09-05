Halle Berry Says Co-Parenting With Ex-Husband Olivier Martinez Has 'Gone to S---' in Exposed Texts Amid Custody Battle
Halle Berry has yet to resolve co-parenting issues with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez, whom she split from in 2016.
The Catwoman star filed additional court documents on Tuesday, September 3, as part of her ongoing battle for sole legal custody of the former spouses' 10-year-old son, Maceo.
In legal papers obtained by a news publication, Berry's text messages to Martinez were revealed, exposing the 58-year-old's extreme frustration and disappointment in the father of her youngest child. (The brunette beauty is also a mom to her daughter, Nahla Aubry, 16, whom she shares with her ex Gabriel Aubry.)
"I feel very sorry that we are at odds. I had better hopes for us. I always hoped that we do better for Maceo and work together like we did before Van [Hunt] came along," Berry wrote to Martinez, 58, referencing her boyfriend, Van Hunt, whom she's been dating for four years. "It’s all has gone to s--- since then. We used to try to get along for maceos [sic] sake, now you don’t want to even try and I’ve tried Oliver… you know I have."
The Monster's Ball star continued: "However, you just stay angry and I’m not sure why. We must let all this anger go and do better. Maceo deserves that. I’m tired of being called a lier [sic], I’m tired of fighting with you and I quit."
"If you want to keep this negativity going that’s on you, but I want no parts of it… we need to ban [sic] together now more than ever. However we face it we need to face it together not fighting. Just my opinion, but you will make your choice," Berry declared.
Martinez didn't agree with his ex-wife, as he responded: "The only way to work together is to work ur [sic] way. thats [sic] not working together. u [a]re [sic] playing dirty as you always did not putting maceos [sic] best interest first but karma is coming no worrys [sic]."
The unsuccessful text conversation prompted Berry to bring matters back to court amid her ongoing bid for sole custody.
"I have done everything possible to work with Olivier, to communicate with him, and to engage him in the decision-making process regarding our son [Maceo] in an amicable way," Berry wrote in the court documents. "Olivier has refused to co-parent and communicate with me in a child-centered way; he has been oppositional and unmovable on all major issues relating to Maceo."
The Union actress proceeded to complain about how she's had to spend more than $200,000 in legal fees, which included "voluntarily" contributing $80,000 toward Martinez's legal expenses.
Berry additionally referenced Martinez "delaying" court-ordered co-parenting therapy the exes previously agreed upon "despite several follow-ups."
The mom-of-two also noted that the French actor refused to agree upon participating in a home visit with their therapist during a free space in Berry's schedule before changing his mind.
"I could not change my work schedule to accommodate Olivier’s whims," Berry explained in the legal filing. "As Olivier has advised this court, he lives off my child support and in order to be able to pay child support, I have to go to work. I do not have the luxury of taking months off."
