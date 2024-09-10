or
Halle Berry Admits Being With Boyfriend Van Hunt Is the 'First Time' She Was 'Madly in Love' Before They Got Intimate

halle berry madly in love boyfriend van hunt before intimate pp
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry admitted being with Van Hunt is the 'first time' she was 'in love' before getting intimate.

By:

Sept. 10 2024, Published 4:29 p.m. ET

Halle Berry talked about her love life — and didn't hold back!

halle berry madly in love boyfriend van hunt before intimate
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry said being with Van Hunt was the first time she was 'madly in love before I had s--.'

“It was the first time I was madly in love before I had s--,” gushed Berry, 58, of her boyfriend, Van Hunt, during her interview with Marie Claire, which was published on September 10 to promote her survival horror movie Never Let Go.

The Catwoman star continued, "That has never happened to me, ever. Talk about one of those life-changing, beautiful experiences. It was magical, just magical."

halle berry madly in love boyfriend van hunt before intimate
Source: MEGA

The pair started dating in 2020.

Berry said that she "had never been that intentional with my relationships" before.

“You have to be clear with the universe [or] any old thing will find you. … The minute I started to feel like I understood myself and what I had been doing wrong, Van’s brother, who I had known for many years, came to me and said, ‘You should meet my brother,'” she shared.

The X-Men alum and the singer-songwriter began dating in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. For four months, the two only talked over the phone until Hunt posted a photo of Berry kissing him on the cheek on Instagram in the summer of that same year.

"We were forced to let only our brains connect and discover if we had a connection before our bodies decided to get involved," she said in an interview in 2020. "I'd never done it this way. I fell in love with his mind, his conversation."

Halle Berry
halle berry madly in love boyfriend van hunt before intimate
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry has two kids from prior relationships.

An insider previously revealed to OK! that Berry's 7-year marriage to Olivier Martinez, 58, left her guarded. Despite having a prenup with her ex, the star still "gave into Olivier's money demands" in order to "move on with her life."

halle berry madly in love boyfriend van hunt before intimate
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry is currently fight for sole custody of her son, Maceo.

Recently, the matriarch is still in an ongoing custody battle against Martinez, as she is fighting for sole custody of son Maceo. In a text message included in the legal documents, the award-winning actress exposed the father of her youngest child.

"I feel very sorry that we are at odds. I had better hopes for us. I always hoped that we do better for Maceo and work together like we did before Van [Hunt] came along," Berry penned. "It’s all has gone to s--- since then. We used to try to get along for maceos [sic] sake, now you don’t want to even try and I’ve tried Oliver… you know I have."

