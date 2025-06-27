Halle Berry, 58, Dances Until Her Clothes Fall Off in Cheeky Bikini Malfunction: Photos

Halle Berry faced a wardrobe malfunction as she danced to her boyfriend Van Hunt’s new song “Prelims (mind n meat).”

The 58-year-old was wearing a white string bikini as she pranced around the corridor of a luxurious home while on vacation in Switzerland with her partner.

As she stepped onto a terrace overlooking the sea, Berry gazed over her shoulder at Hunt, 55, who was filming her cheeky video.