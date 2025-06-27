Halle Berry, 58, Dances Until Her Clothes Fall Off in Cheeky Bikini Malfunction: Photos
Halle Berry faced a wardrobe malfunction as she danced to her boyfriend Van Hunt’s new song “Prelims (mind n meat).”
The 58-year-old was wearing a white string bikini as she pranced around the corridor of a luxurious home while on vacation in Switzerland with her partner.
As she stepped onto a terrace overlooking the sea, Berry gazed over her shoulder at Hunt, 55, who was filming her cheeky video.
Halle Berry's Bikini Bottoms Fall to the Floor
Moments later, the Catwoman star’s bathing suit bottoms became untied and fell to the floor. Berry quickly scurried out of the frame as she and Hunt erupted into a fit of giggles.
“When your man’s music is so good you just can’t help yourself!” Berry captioned her scandalous Instagram video.
She also gave her man a shout-out in the caption, where she told her 9 million followers to “check out” Hunt’s new EP, A Heart Full of Questions.
Halle Berry Is a 'Breath of Fresh Air'
Over 12,000 of Berry’s fans flooded the video’s comments section, where they applauded her for living her best life.
“You’re having fun living this life & that’s all that matters,” wrote one.
“When we reach 50-something, we don’t give 2 s---- about anything except protecting our peace and living freely and happy!!!” exclaimed another.
“A true breath of fresh air, I love this lady!” doted a third.
Halle Berry and Van Hunt's Relationship
Berry and Hunt have been dating since 2020, when they bonded for several months over the phone while quarantining during the global pandemic.
From award shows to heartfelt letters, impromptu ceremonies of devotion and PDA-packed social media posts, the actress and artist have been committed to each other for five years — and plan to keep going.
Van Hunt Proposes to Halle Berry
In a joint interview with TODAY.com from earlier this June, Berry and Hunt revealed he proposed to her and is still awaiting her answer.
“So I put out the proposal, and it’s still on hold, as you can see,” Hunt spilled. “It’s just out there floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her.”
Halle Berry Says She 'Will' Marry Van Hunt
Berry chimed in by explaining how her three marriages from the past have influenced her to stay away from the altar.
“Well, I’ve been married three times,” the Bruised actress said. “Van has been married once, and so no, we don’t feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don’t.”
Berry continued, “But I think we will get married just because, out of the people I’ve been married to, this is the person I should have married.”