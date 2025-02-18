Halle Berry Reveals She 'Manifested' Boyfriend Van Hunt After 3 Divorces: 'It Was the Perfect Match'

Halle Berry found her "perfect match" in boyfriend Van Hunt — but it wasn't always an easy road.

The Never Let Go actress, 58, was previously married to ex-husband David Justice from 1993 to 1997. She married her second husband, Eric Benét, in 2001 and they divorced in 2005. Finally, she said "I Do" to ex Olivier Martinez in 2013, but they split and were both declared legally single in 2016. Their divorce was not finalized until 2023.