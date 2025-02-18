Halle Berry Reveals She 'Manifested' Boyfriend Van Hunt After 3 Divorces: 'It Was the Perfect Match'
Halle Berry found her "perfect match" in boyfriend Van Hunt — but it wasn't always an easy road.
The Never Let Go actress, 58, was previously married to ex-husband David Justice from 1993 to 1997. She married her second husband, Eric Benét, in 2001 and they divorced in 2005. Finally, she said "I Do" to ex Olivier Martinez in 2013, but they split and were both declared legally single in 2016. Their divorce was not finalized until 2023.
During her Tuesday, February 18, appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends, Berry said she "spiritually called" her current boyfriend to be with her.
"I manifested him," she revealed. "Having gone through three divorces, I finally knew what wasn't working, and I realized I was always saying to the universe what I didn't want — what I didn't want. So guess what I did? I manifested what I didn't want."
"So, I really had to change my thinking, and instead of thinking of what I didn't want, I had to get intentional with what I did want," she continued. "What was my perfect partner? What would he be like, feel like? What walk of life would he have come from? Who would he be? How would he treat me?"
"I got very granular with it, and then he showed up," Berry gushed. "It was the perfect match for me."
Berry and Hunt have been linked since 2020. As OK! previously reported, the Catwoman actress spilled her relationship with the musician was the first time she was already "madly in love" with someone before she was intimate with them.
"That has never happened to me, ever. Talk about one of those life-changing, beautiful experiences," she said at the time. "It was magical, just magical."
Berry also revealed she discovered Hunt once she started to become more "intentional" with her desires for a relationship.
“You have to be clear with the universe [or] any old thing will find you," she explained. "The minute I started to feel like I understood myself and what I had been doing wrong, Van’s brother, who I had known for many years, came to me and said, ‘You should meet my brother.'"
The pair began seeing each other during the Covid-19 pandemic, which allowed them plenty of time to get to know each other over the phone.
"We were forced to let only our brains connect and discover if we had a connection before our bodies decided to get involved," she added. "I'd never done it this way. I fell in love with his mind, his conversation."