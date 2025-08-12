Halle Berry, 58, Flaunts Her Cleavage in Plunging Top While Talking About Menopause: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Halle Berry is embracing age with sultry style. The actress, 58, went braless while dancing around a desert on Monday, August 11. Berry bared her assets in a low-cut black-and-white Monday Swimwear bathing suit, paired with jean shorts and brown boots.

She appeared to be in the middle of a scenic desert as she grooved and spun around to Taylor Swift's "You Belong With Me." "'You look happier.' Thanks, I'm embracing menopause," she wrote on the Instagram Reel.

Halle Berry's Relationship With Menopause

Source: @halleberry/Instagram Halle Berry is outspoken about menopause.

Berry is an advocate for menopause awareness and encourages women to embrace their maturing bodies. She founded a menopause care company, Respin, after getting misdiagnosed with herpes. "When I was misdiagnosed, that was a real low for me," she recalled. "I felt a lot of despair. I thought, 'Where can I go for answers? Who understands what’s happening to me?' I felt very alone and was starting to feel depressed. I wasn’t sleeping well, either, so there was a sense of feeling crazy, out of control, and rageful."

Source: @halleberry/Instagram Halle Berry is the founder of menopause care company Respin.

It was only when she began researching what she was going through that she became more optimistic. "I started to realize, 'Oh, I can survive this period of time.' Not only survive, but I can thrive with education and knowledge and talking to the right people who understand the menopausal body and women in midlife," she said. "That changed everything for me. The reason I feel better is because I’m doing something about it. I’m no longer feeling stuck and like I don’t have answers. I’m very active."

Halle Berry's Menopause Care Company

Source: @halleberry/Instagram Halle Berry promoted her Respin intimacy gel with Van Hunt.