Article continues below advertisement
Halle Berry Shows Off Her Butt and Cleavage in Plunging Swimsuit During Fishing Trip With Boyfriend Van Hunt: Photos

halle berry plunging swimsuit fishing
Source: MEGA;@hallleberry/Instagram

Halle Berry stunned in swimsuit photos during fishing trip with boyfriend Van Hunt and her son, Maceo.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 5 2025, Published 8:46 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Halle Berry’s summer getaway just heated up!

The Call star took to Instagram to share a peek into her latest tropical escape with boyfriend Van Hunt and her 11-year-old son, Maceo-Robert.

Article continues below advertisement

The post was packed with sizzling looks and sweet family moments from a fishing trip on a yacht.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The actress stunned in a black swimsuit and a white bikini during their yacht outing.
Source: @hallleberry/Instagram

The actress stunned in a black swimsuit and a white bikini during their yacht outing.

Article continues below advertisement

In one eye-catching snap, Berry lounged at the edge of the boat in a black one-piece swimsuit that hugged her curves. She topped off the look with a classic Christian Dior jute hat and retro white-framed sunglasses.

Article continues below advertisement

Another sultry shot showed her curling her knees to her chest, leaning in with a flirty pose that showed off her cleavage. In the third pic, the camera zoomed out for a cheeky view of her backside as she relaxed near the boat’s bow alongside her son.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Halle Berry shared new photos from her beach trip with Van Hunt and her son Maceo.
Source: @hallleberry/Instagram

Halle Berry shared new photos from her beach trip with Van Hunt and her son Maceo.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @hallleberry/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Later in the day, Berry switched things up, rocking a white bikini with a black-trimmed sweetheart neckline and a breezy oversized button-down shirt, while Hunt kept it chill in a gray long-sleeved tee and khakis.

“Then we fish …and do silly s---! Thank you, Captain Bob!” she captioned the carousel, giving a nod to her son’s nickname.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Halle Berry said she doesn’t feel the need to get married again, but isn’t ruling it out.
Source: @hallleberry/Instagram

Halle Berry said she doesn’t feel the need to get married again, but isn’t ruling it out.

Article continues below advertisement

The post included a few shots of their fresh catch and a fun clip of Berry excitedly holding up a fish. “Maceo, look!” she beamed.

Halle Berry

Article continues below advertisement

Afterward, Berry carved out some “me-time," snapping a mirror selfie in a cozy gray bathrobe.

"And then …we spa! Taking care of my body. It’s the only place I have to live!" she wrote in a separate post.

Article continues below advertisement

The outing comes just a few months after Berry and Hunt made their first on-air appearance together as a couple.

Appearing on TODAY with Jenna & Friends, Hunt sweetly teased, “So I put out the proposal, and it’s still on hold, as you can see. It’s just out there floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her.”

Article continues below advertisement

Berry, though clearly smitten, kept it real.

“Well, I’ve been married three times,” she explained. “Van has been married once, and so no, we don’t feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don’t.”

Article continues below advertisement

The Oscar winner was married to baseball player David Justice from 1993 to 1997, then to singer Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005, with whom she shares daughter Nahla.

Her third marriage was to French actor Olivier Martinez, from 2013 to 2016. They share son Maceo.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @hallleberry/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Still, Berry hinted a wedding might happen eventually — but only on their terms.

“The ‘I do’ isn’t about tradition,” she said. “It’s about timing.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of 'The Call' star went to a spa during her recent trip.
Source: @hallleberry/Instagram

'The Call' star went to a spa during her recent trip.

Article continues below advertisement

“When you find your person, you find your person — and I now have found my person,” she said with a grin.

The couple started dating in 2020 during quarantine and got to know each other virtually before meeting in person. Berry made things Instagram official in September of that year by posing in Hunt’s tour merch — and she hasn’t stopped gushing about him since.

“When you're loved and supported as a woman, everything changes,” she told Extra in 2021. “The day looks brighter, everything looks better. Your opportunity seems limitless.”

Hunt agreed, adding, “It makes me feel warm and fuzzy, that's for sure.”

