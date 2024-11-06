Halle Berry's Dating History: 10 Men She Has Dated and Been Linked to Over the Years

Berry wed her first husband, David Justice, in 1993, though their union only lasted until 1997.

"After something as dramatic as a divorce, you have to step back and take a look at things. I hope I'll do things differently next time," she said at the time. "If not, I'll be telling this story again."

Nearly two decades later, the baseball player also opened up about the abuse allegations made against him.

"Over the past 20 years, I've heard people saying, ‘Isn't that the dude who hit Halle Berry in the head?'" he told People in 2015. "Not only did David Justice not do that, David Justice never hit her, period."