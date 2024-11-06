Halle Berry's Dating History: 10 Men She Has Dated and Been Linked to Over the Years
John Ronan
Before gaining prominence in Hollywood, Halle Berry dated Chicago-based dentist John Ronan from the late 1980s to the early 1990s. Their breakup, however, turned bitter when Ronan sued the Kidnap actress over the money she had reportedly loaned when she was still starting in the industry.
A judge later dismissed the lawsuit.
Kevin Costner
Berry and Kevin Costner reportedly had a brief fling in 1989, though they never confirmed the buzz.
Christopher Williams
The Die Another Day actress had a serious relationship with Christopher Williams in the early 1990s, according to reports. However, their connection seemingly faded away after nearly a year of dating.
David Justice
Berry wed her first husband, David Justice, in 1993, though their union only lasted until 1997.
"After something as dramatic as a divorce, you have to step back and take a look at things. I hope I'll do things differently next time," she said at the time. "If not, I'll be telling this story again."
Nearly two decades later, the baseball player also opened up about the abuse allegations made against him.
"Over the past 20 years, I've heard people saying, ‘Isn't that the dude who hit Halle Berry in the head?'" he told People in 2015. "Not only did David Justice not do that, David Justice never hit her, period."
Shemar Moore
After Berry's divorce from Justice, she moved on with Shemar Moore but broke up with him in 1998.
"I fell hard for Halle. A lot of people now know we dated, but we had to keep it hush-hush at the time because she was fresh off her divorce from David Justice. I'm still grateful for that relationship. I was smitten not just because of who she was, but because we were so similar in so many ways," Moore told BET in a 2013 interview.
Eric Benét
In 1999, a new romance bloomed when Eric Benét started pursuing Berry. They wed in 2001, a year before the singer-songwriter sought help for s-- addiction.
Although Berry stayed by his side throughout his treatment, she discovered that Benét cheated on her "with a woman of his past." The "Spend My Life With You" singer did it again, leading to their separation in October 2003.
Berry and Benét finalized their divorce in January 2005.
Michael Ealy
Berry struck up a romance with Michael Ealy when they worked together on the 2004 set of Their Eyes Were Watching God, but their relationship did not last long.
Reflecting on their split, Berry told InStyle, "After my last relationship [with actor Michael Ealy] broke up I was feeling like, well, it wasn't that I didn't want to be in a relationship, it's just that I thought it would be okay to be on my own."
Gabriel Aubry
In 2005, the Catwoman star became romantically involved with Gabriel Aubry. They dated for nearly five years and welcomed their child, Nahla Ariela Aubry, before calling it quits in April 2010.
Olivier Martinez
Halle started dating Olivier Martinez after her split from Gabriel. They got engaged in March 2012 and tied the knot in France in July 2013.
She gave birth to their son, Maceo, before they broke up in 2015.
Van Hunt
In 2020, the Boomerang star sparked dating rumors with Van Hunt after she posted a photo of their feet while getting cozy in a daybed. They further fueled the speculation when they made public appearances together before making their red carpet debut at the 2021 Academy Awards.
In her interview with Marie Claire, Halle gushed about her man as she revealed that he is her "person."
"The minute I started to feel like I understood myself and what I had been doing wrong, Van’s brother, who I had known for many years, came to me and said, ‘You should meet my brother,'” she recalled.