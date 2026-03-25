Halle Berry Strips Down to Racy Low-Cut Bathrobe in Sultry New Photos

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Halle Berry's latest sultry set of photos left her fans speechless. The Catwoman actress, 59, dared to pose in a black silk bathrobe that featured a racy, plunging neckline in photos posted via Instagram on Wednesday, March 25.

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Halle Berry Posed in a Racy Low-Cut Bathrobe

Source: @halleberry/Instagram Halle Berry turned heads while wearing a racy, low-cut bathrobe.

"Sometimes there are just no words," she captioned the photos. In another steamy shot, the former Bond girl turned heads in a brown slip dress as she drew back the curtain to peek outside her balcony. The lingerie-style garment hugged her curves and featured a flirty high-low hemline.

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Fans Couldn't Get Enough of the Steamy Snaps

Source: @halleberry/Instagram Halle Berry slipped into a flirty lingerie-style dress for another look.

Fans agreed that they had "no words" for Berry's latest photos, sharing their praises in the comments section. "No words sometimes means the quiet place of silence with a grace of presence. Yours. 🔥❤️🔥," one follower wrote, while another user added, "Joy looks good on ya!! @halleberry ❤️❤️❤️ Blessings..." "You grace this room and any room with your elegance and beauty, Halle! 👑💎🤎💛❤️," a third chimed in.

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Halle Berry Still Owns Iconic 'Die Another Day' Bikini

Source: Eon Productions Halle Berry revealed that she still owns her iconic bikini from the James Bond franchise.

Berry, long hailed as a s-- icon, revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this month that she still owns the iconic bikini from her role in the James Bond film Die Another Day. Since the film's 2002 debut, the sporty orange bikini quickly became one of the most memorable looks of her career and continues to capture the attention of fans. “We tried on so many bathing suits, so many bikinis and so many belts," she told Vogue in 2021. "And this looks effortless, but this was a whole situation, getting this little bathing suit right. Choosing the color and the right fit." The actress admitted the bikini was always expected to become iconic, thanks to its tie to the Bond franchise.

Halle Berry Is Known for Positive Views

Source: @halleberry/Instagram Halle Berry ditched her pants in a steamy Valentine's Day post.