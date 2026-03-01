or
Halle Berry Confirms She Still Owns Iconic Orange Bikini From 'Die Another Day'

split photo of Halle Berry
Source: MEGA; Eon Productions

Profile Image

March 1 2026, Published 9:33 a.m. ET

Halle Berry, the celebrated Oscar-winning actress, confirmed during a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show that she still owns the iconic orange bikini from her role in the 2002 James Bond film Die Another Day. This swimsuit has become a symbol of her career and continues to capture the attention of fans.

image of Halle Berry confirmed she still owns her orange bikini from 'Die Another Day.'
Source: Eon Productions

During her conversation with Drew Barrymore, Valerie Bertinelli asked Berry, “I just have to know … do you have the bikini from 'James Bond?’”

Berry responded affirmatively, saying, “Yep!”

image of The actress shared the detail during an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show.'
Source: Eon Productions

Berry has discussed the process of selecting the bikini in previous interviews, including a feature with Vogue in 2021. “We tried on so many bathing suits, so many bikinis and so many belts. And this looks effortless, but this was a whole situation, getting this little bathing suit right. Choosing the color and the right fit,” she explained.

The actress acknowledged that there was an expectation for the bikini to become iconic, particularly because it was associated with the Bond franchise.

image of Halle Berry previously said selecting the swimsuit required extensive fittings.
Source: Eon Productions

The 59-year-old actress has not shied away from showcasing her confidence in swimwear. In 2020, she was seen wearing a similar bikini during a beach vacation, reminiscent of her Bond-girl days. Recently, Berry celebrated her birthday with a series of bikini photos on social media, captioning one post with “This is 59,” emphasizing her self-assurance and vitality.

image of The bikini became one of the film’s most memorable images.
Source: Eon Productions

While discussing her health and well-being, Berry expressed, “I have never felt better in my whole life.”

The legacy of Berry's orange bikini endures, and it remains a significant part of her identity as a public figure. As she continues to make waves in the entertainment industry, fans eagerly anticipate what the future holds for this iconic actress.

