OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
PHOTOS

Halsey Flaunts Curves in Makeup-Free Bikini Selfie During Hawaiian Getaway: Photos

Photo of Halsey
Source: MEGA; @halsey/Instagram

Singer Halsey flaunted her curves in a makeup-free bikini selfie while on a Hawaiian getaway in new photos posted on social media.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 26 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Halsey is serving sun-kissed vibes on a Hawaiian getaway, sharing a fresh-faced bikini snap that fans can’t stop gushing over.

The “Without Me” singer, 31, soaked up some much-needed R&R in the islands, sharing photos of the trip via Instagram on Tuesday, November 25.

Halsey Posed in a Blue and Pink Striped Bikini

Photo of Halsey took some time to pose in a blue and pink striped bikini.
Source: @halsey/Instagram

Halsey took some time to pose in a blue and pink striped bikini.

“finally took a break!!!! After the summer tour, we jumped right into working on the BADLANDS tour and it felt like I was going a million miles a minute,” she captioned the post. “had a very restorative little trip to @konavillagerosewood one of my favorite places ever!!! There was so much to talk about and celebrate.”

Halsey (real name: Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) kicked off the carousel of photos with a sultry selfie, rocking a tiny pink-and-blue striped bikini. She kept her hair tucked beneath a tied bandana as she posed outdoors, framed by bright sunshine and lush tropical plants.

Fans Reacted to the Sultry Look

Photo of Haley shared various memories while on her trip in Hawaii.
Source: @halsey/Instagram

Haley shared various memories while on her trip in Hawaii.

She also sprinkled in sweet memories from the getaway, showing days filled with bike rides, tropical drinks and breezy sailboat rides.

“But mostly just sleep, play games, eat amazing food and take in the ocean,” the “Colors” artist wrote in the lengthy caption. “I’d say I’m not vitamin D deficient for the first time in probably 10 years. There’s lots of work ahead but I’m so glad I took a beat for my body to recover so my tank is extra full to create and perform 🥲.”

Halsey Recently Underwent Chemotherapy

Photo of Halsey revealed that she recently underwent chemotherapy treatments.
Source: MEGA

Halsey revealed that she recently underwent chemotherapy treatments.

“The most beautiful and stylish ALWAYSSSSSS ❤️❤️❤️ so glad you had funnnnn!!!!” one fan wrote in the comments section.

Meanwhile, another user added, “A post tour vacay for some RR&R is a must 🙌💗.”

“Love this for you, you put in so much hard work to show up for us. Well deserved 🌸✨,” a third added.

The trip comes months after the “Without Me” singer updated fans about her lupus and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder diagnosis, revealing she recently underwent chemotherapy and described her extensive treatments.

Halsey Gave Insight Into Her Diagnosis

Photo of Halsey gave more insight into her recovery process in September.
Source: MEGA

Halsey gave more insight into her recovery process in September.

"Just coming on here to give you guys a speed round of updates," she told fans on September 25, with medical tape on her collarbone and chest. "Just did another few sessions of chemo, had a new port placed."

She gave more insight into the recovery process in the comments section of the post.

"I also can’t stand for like a week or more," she told a social media user who asked about how she copes. "You guys see me between treatment where I have energy. The time flies by when I’m recovering so it doesn’t seem like as long, but it’s definitely a while."

