Halsey Home From Hospital After Suffering 'Very Scary' Seizure Amid Chronic Lupus Battle
Halsey can't seem to catch a break these days.
The 29-year-old singer revealed via social media on Thursday, September 26, that she was hospitalized after suffering a seizure. The health scare comes more than three months after announcing her Lupus SLE and rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder diagnoses back in June.
Halsey's most recent visit with doctors was first documented on Wednesday, September 25, when she uploaded a video of herself and fiancé Avan Jogia in a hospital alongside the caption: "Happy Late Bi Visibility Day. This year I’m celebrating by dying with a man by my side (for legal reasons that’s a joke)."
In the clip, the "Without Me" singer could be seen lying in a hospital bed with an IV inserted into her arm, as she held up a peace sign and stated, "happy Bi Visibility Day. We had a whole plan for you guys."
While the "Colors" hitmaker didn't provide details regarding what brought her to the hospital in the Instagram post, Halsey eventually took to X (formerly named Twitter) to elaborate on the situation via a fan Q&A session.
"I had a seizure! Very scary! Don’t recommend it!" the "Eastside" singer revealed in response to a supporter asking whether her hospital visit had to do with her chronic health issues.
Another fan asked how her health was, to which Halsey replied: "I’m home from the hospital now after a few days, so a win is a win!"
The "Bad at Love" vocalist's recent seizure occurred less than one month before the release of her fifth studio album, The Great Impersonator, on Friday, October 5 — and just days before her 30th birthday on Sunday, September 29.
- Halsey Reveals Engagement to Fiancé Avan Jogia After Gushing Over 'Victorious' Star During 2024 VMAs
- Halsey Admits She Felt 'Ugly' the Whole Time She Was Sick: 'I Was Just Unrecognizable'
- Halsey Reveals She Almost Died From Lupus While on Hiatus, Admits Hate She's Receiving From Fans Makes Her 'Regret' Music Comeback
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Halsey announced her upcoming record in June by informing fans about serious health woes she'd been privately battling for years.
"Long story short, I’m Lucky to be alive. Short story long, I wrote an album," Halsey wrote via Instagram at the time while tagging the Lupus Research Alliance and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
The "Walls Could Talk" singer eventually followed up with more details, explaining: "In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life."
"After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors. After 2 years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to. I can’t wait to get back where I belong: With you all 🤍 Singing and screaming my heart out," she added.
In the midst of her health struggles, Halsey courageously took the stage earlier this month for a performance a the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, where she also took a moment to gush over her fiancé.
"Avan is the best," she expressed of the Victorious star while on the red carpet at the awards show. "He’s one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. And every single day that I get to spend with him is one where I just feel like I’m with my best friend."