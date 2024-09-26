Halsey Home From Hospital After Suffering 'Very Scary' Seizure Amid Chronic Lupus Battle

Halsey's most recent visit with doctors was first documented on Wednesday, September 25, when she uploaded a video of herself and fiancé Avan Jogia in a hospital alongside the caption: "Happy Late Bi Visibility Day. This year I’m celebrating by dying with a man by my side (for legal reasons that’s a joke)."

In the clip, the "Without Me" singer could be seen lying in a hospital bed with an IV inserted into her arm, as she held up a peace sign and stated, "happy Bi Visibility Day. We had a whole plan for you guys."