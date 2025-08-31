Who Is Cash Warren's New Flame? Meet Hana Sun Doerr
Hana Sun Doerr, an up-and-coming actress and model, is making waves after being seen with recently single Cash Warren.
On Thursday, August 7, the duo was photographed exiting a Los Angeles restaurant, sparking dating rumors.
At the time of publication, the details surrounding their connection remain under wraps. However, fans began to notice Warren "liking" several of Sun Doerr's Instagram posts, further fueling speculation.
Warren's split from his estranged wife, Jessica Alba, made headlines back in January when she revealed they had separated after 17 years of marriage.
The former couple shares three children: daughters Honor, 17, and Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7.
Following their separation, the amicable exes reunited for significant events, including Easter. Alba has also moved on, reportedly dating actor Danny Ramirez.
"I'm happy for her," Warren stated in a video obtained by TMZ on July 30. "I don't know him, but he seems like a good guy."
A Recent Graduate with Honors
Sun Doerr celebrated her recent graduation from the University of California, Los Angeles, where she earned a bachelor's degree in sociology in June.
"We did it, Joe!!!" she posted on Instagram, referencing the famous moment when former Vice President Kamala Harris called former President Joe Biden after the 2020 election. Sun Doerr graduated with Latin honors.
Acting Debut on 'Minx'
According to IMDb, Sun Doerr made her acting debut on television by guest starring as an Italian model in a 2023 episode of Minx.
The Starz series follows a young feminist who creates the first erotic magazine for women, highlighting the struggles and triumphs faced by women in the industry.
Exploring the Modeling World
In addition to her budding acting career, Sun Doerr has ventured into modeling.
She has collaborated with brands like Lirika Matoshi and has received professional headshots from Artist Footprint, further establishing her presence in the fashion world.
A Cancer With a Love for Celebrations
Confirming her astrology sign, Sun Doerr celebrated her birthday on July 14. "One day wasn't enough," she posted on Instagram. "I needed a birth week 🧚🏼♀️⭐️🍰🥂🎰🪩💌🦀."
Warren also liked her birthday collage of photos, adding an intriguing twist to their relationship narrative. People born under the cancer zodiac sign are known for being emotional and sensitive, often prioritizing family and home in their lives.
Festival Enthusiast
Sun Doerr also attended Coachella Music Festival.
After enjoying the three-day music extravaganza with headliners Post Malone, Lady Gaga and Green Day, she shared, "Same time next year? 🎡" on Instagram