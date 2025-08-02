Who Is Danny Ramirez? Meet Jessica Alba's New Boyfriend After Their PDA-Filled Outing

Article continues below advertisement

Danny Ramirez Is an Actor and Director

Source: MEGA Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez fueled dating rumors after their PDA-filled outing in Los Angeles.

Romance is blooming between Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez! The Fantastic Four actress' new boyfriend, like her, is an actor. He made his on-screen debut in the TV show The Affair in 2016 before landing roles in Blindspot, The Gifted and On My Block. Ramirez's other acting credits include The Last of Us, Black Mirror, Winner, Orange Is the New Black, This Is Not a War Story, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Top Gun: Maverick, among others. In an interview with Numéro Netherlands, he reflected on scoring the breakthrough role in the Tom Cruise-led film. "Top Gun is a chapter and a catapult that I think associated me with a lot of great people," he said. "But so much of my career has been things that haven't happened, these life-changing roles, that jobs that I've booked that haven't come to fruition." Ramirez is also set to expand his career with his directorial and writing debut in the sports drama, Baton.

Danny Ramirez Has Also Appeared in Music Videos

Source: MEGA Sources said Jessica Alba 'enjoys dating' Danny Ramirez.

Ramirez has also utilized his acting skills in several music videos. He notably starred in Becky G and Oscar Maydon's music video for "Mercedes" in 2024 and in Karol G's music video for "Papasito" in June 2025.

Danny Ramirez Is a Former Athlete

Source: MEGA Like Jessica Alba, Danny Ramirez is a part of the entertainment industry.

Alba's boyfriend played soccer at Oglethorpe University in Atlanta and had aspired to become a pro athlete growing up. An ankle injury derailed his journey to becoming a professional football player, but it ultimately led him to pursue a career in acting. "A PA from a film [The Reluctant Fundamentalist] came in to ask if [any of us wanted to be] extras," he recalled, adding, "The next day is when I bought all my acting books."

Danny Ramirez Reflected on His Latino Heritage and His Marvel Superhero Role

Source: MEGA Danny Ramirez plays the new Falcon in the MCU.

In an interview with Men's Health, Ramirez said it "means a lot" to play a Marvel superhero and represent his Latino heritage on a global stage. "I'm gonna be able to tell every story I want to tell; it would just be dependent on scale [in terms of budget]. But what gets me excited — and it took my grandma to realize this — my grandma sent me a picture from Mexico, holding a stuffed toy of Falcon. A McDonald's Happy Meal toy. I was like, 'Whoa, s----,'" he shared. Ramirez added, "I didn't do this to get the toy, but the fact that I was a toy…subconsciously, as a kid, I developed a relationship toward characters and the actors who portrayed them. It's incredible to think that could be happening somewhere, whether they're Latino or not — that they connect with me and it opens up their imagination." Before Captain America: Brave New World premiered, he saw fans in Falcon costumes, which he said was "beautiful to experience."

Source: MEGA He suited up as the Marvel superhero in 'Captain America: Brave New World.'

To perfectly portray Joaquin Torres, a.k.a. the new Falcon, in the MCU, Ramirez revealed he lost 17 pounds as part of his physical preparation. "I wanted to look as shredded as Bruce Lee," he admitted. He added his diet and intense exercise helped him achieve his goals: "The entire meal plan structure was around, essentially, how do I sustain doing two-a-days around mixed martial arts and weight lifting?"

Danny Ramirez and Jessica Alba Were First Linked on July 14

Source: MEGA Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez struck up a romance after her divorce from Cash Warren.

Ramirez and Alba's relationship first made headlines after TMZ shared photos of the couple boarding a flight from Cancún to Los Angeles on July 14. "They were friends before it turned romantic," a source told Us Weekly at the time. "Jessica is still keeping things casual." The insider added they formed a connection through their social circle and had been "keeping things low-key for the last month." The source continued, "She is having a lot of fun in this new era. It's not serious, but she is enjoying time with him… Jessica hasn't been in the dating game for decades, so she is having fun with it right now."

Danny Ramirez and Jessica Alba Have Made More Public Outings Since Sparking Dating Rumors

Source: MEGA Jessica Alba filed for divorce from Cash Warren in February.