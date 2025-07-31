Cash Warren Cheers on Jessica Alba's New Romance With Danny Ramirez: 'I'm Happy for Her!'
Cash Warren is embracing his estranged wife Jessica Alba's blossoming relationship with Danny Ramirez, and he has no hard feelings.
"I'm happy for her," Warren told a TMZ reporter at LAX on Wednesday, July 30, when asked about Alba's new man. Despite not knowing the Top Gun: Maverick star personally, he wishes nothing but the best for the couple.
Spotting Warren at the airport, the paparazzi attempted to get the scoop on his dating life, to which he jokingly replied, "No, let me know if you've got anybody."
Alba, 44, and Warren, 46, announced their split in January after nearly 17 years of marriage. Reflecting on their relationship, Alba shared on Instagram, "I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash."
She added, "I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals. We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be a family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."
The former couple shares three children: Honor, Haven and Hayes. Following the announcement, Warren chose to remain silent, but the Honest Company founder filed for divorce in February.
Despite this, the former couple continue to co-parent their three children. They even celebrated Easter together with their kids shortly after their divorce filing. She also wrote a Father’s Day post dedicated to Warren.
“Our babies couldn’t have a better dad—Warm. Kind. Present. Always knowing just what to say. I admire your patience and the way you hold space for them, making them feel safe and light after every conversation. Thank you for being their rock,” she said on an Instagram Story.
Alba was first spotted with Ramirez in May during a casual outing in London. According to an insider, "They were hugging and holding hands as they walked through the park together," and they even rented deck chairs to sit and kiss.
After weeks of speculation, Alba's mystery man was revealed to be the 32-year-old Captain America: Brave New World actor. They have since been seen on a romantic dinner date and packing on the PDA outside Ramirez's Los Angeles home.
However, a source told Daily Mail that while things seem flirty, the couple is "not exclusive." Alba is reportedly "not in that frame of mind" and is simply "looking to just have fun."
The insider added, "Danny is cool, a nice guy, and he is enamored with her," confirming that the Honey actress is taking things in stride.