Cash Warren Cheers on Jessica Alba's New Romance With Danny Ramirez: 'I'm Happy for Her!'

Cash Warren is embracing his estranged wife Jessica Alba's blossoming relationship with Danny Ramirez, and he has no hard feelings.

"I'm happy for her," Warren told a TMZ reporter at LAX on Wednesday, July 30, when asked about Alba's new man. Despite not knowing the Top Gun: Maverick star personally, he wishes nothing but the best for the couple.

Spotting Warren at the airport, the paparazzi attempted to get the scoop on his dating life, to which he jokingly replied, "No, let me know if you've got anybody."