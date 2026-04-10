NEWS Bahamas 'Overboard' Case Erupts as Handcuffed Husband Falls Off Police Boat After Arrest Over Wife's Disappearance Source: Lynette Hooker/Faebook Brian Hooker, claims his wife, Lynette, fell from a small dinghy and disappeared on Saturday, April 4. Allie Fasanella April 10 2026, Published 10:42 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Brian Hooker nearly met the same end as his wife, Lynette Hooker, who "fell overboard" and was swept out to sea. Brian, 59, reportedly told his lawyer at the Central Police Station in Grand Bahama on Thursday night, April 9, that he fell from a police boat as they searched for Lynette, 55, during a storm following his arrest the day before. Handcuffed as he plunged in the rough waters, the American man was likely only saved because he was wearing a life jacket at the time. However, he apparently sustained an abrasion and knee injury that's making him limp.

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Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook Brian Hooker was arrested four days after his wife vanished.

As OK! previously reported, Brian was taken into custody in Marsh Harbour, Abaco, on Wednesday, April 8, less than a week after his wife's disappearance. According to police, Brian said Lynette fell from the boat with its keys on Saturday night, April 4, causing the engine to turn off and leaving him to paddle back to shore where he alerted authorities early the following morning. "Strong currents subsequently carried her away, and he lost sight of her," officials said in a statement

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'The Wind Blew Me Away From Her'

Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook Brian Hooker said he's 'heartbroken' over his wife's disappearance.

It's since been revealed that Brian messaged a family friend about the incident on Monday. "The wind blew me away from her and she swam towards the sailboat, and we lost sight of each other pretty quickly as it was just about sundown," he told fellow boater Daniel Danforth in a message obtained by CBS News. Brian claimed he "drifted and tried to paddle with one oar for the next 7 hours until I washed up behind the shore of the next Island over and was able to get some help finally."

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'Our Family Is in H--- Right Now'

Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook Brian Hooker reportedly fell from a police boat while searching for his wife on Wednesday, April 8.

"We are still searching..a lot is going on right now but I thank you for checking on us," Brian added in the messages. After Daniel sent prayers, Brian responded, "Thank you friend. Our family is in h--- right now." Meanwhile, Lynette's daughter described the Michigan couple's relationship as "rocky" in an interview with CBS Mornings on the same day as his arrest.

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'It Doesn't Make Any Sense'

Source: CBS Mornings/youtube Lynette Hooker's daughter doesn't feel her stepfather's story 'adds up.'

Karli Aylesworth shared there had been "a lot of fighting and drinking lately," and admitted she was "questioning what actually went on on that dinghy." When asked if her stepfather's story "adds up," Karli flatly said, "no it does not," explaining, "Brian is always driving, so he's basically in charge of the key." She continued, "So, the fact that my mom had it doesn't make any sense."

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Brian Hooker Shut Down His Stepdaughter's Suspicions

Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook Brian Hooker denies having anything to do with his wife's fall from the boat.

Brian's Bahamas-based attorney Terrel A. Butler released a statement denying his involvement and shutting down his stepdaughter's accusations on Thursday. "Mr. Hooker categorically and unequivocally denies any wrongdoing and in particular the allegations recently made by Karli Aylesworth. He has been cooperating with the relevant authorities as part of an ongoing investigation," the statement said, per NBC News.

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'My Beloved Lynette'

Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook Brian Hooker claims he tried to save Lynette, but she was swept away.