or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Crime
OK LogoNEWS

Bahamas 'Overboard' Case Erupts as Handcuffed Husband Falls Off Police Boat After Arrest Over Wife's Disappearance

photo of brian and lynette hooker
Source: Lynette Hooker/Faebook

Brian Hooker, claims his wife, Lynette, fell from a small dinghy and disappeared on Saturday, April 4.

April 10 2026, Published 10:42 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Brian Hooker nearly met the same end as his wife, Lynette Hooker, who "fell overboard" and was swept out to sea.

Brian, 59, reportedly told his lawyer at the Central Police Station in Grand Bahama on Thursday night, April 9, that he fell from a police boat as they searched for Lynette, 55, during a storm following his arrest the day before.

Handcuffed as he plunged in the rough waters, the American man was likely only saved because he was wearing a life jacket at the time. However, he apparently sustained an abrasion and knee injury that's making him limp.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Brian Hooker was arrested four days after his wife vanished.
Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook

Brian Hooker was arrested four days after his wife vanished.

As OK! previously reported, Brian was taken into custody in Marsh Harbour, Abaco, on Wednesday, April 8, less than a week after his wife's disappearance.

According to police, Brian said Lynette fell from the boat with its keys on Saturday night, April 4, causing the engine to turn off and leaving him to paddle back to shore where he alerted authorities early the following morning.

"Strong currents subsequently carried her away, and he lost sight of her," officials said in a statement

Article continues below advertisement

'The Wind Blew Me Away From Her'

image of Brian Hooker said he's 'heartbroken' over his wife's disappearance.
Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook

Brian Hooker said he's 'heartbroken' over his wife's disappearance.

It's since been revealed that Brian messaged a family friend about the incident on Monday.

"The wind blew me away from her and she swam towards the sailboat, and we lost sight of each other pretty quickly as it was just about sundown," he told fellow boater Daniel Danforth in a message obtained by CBS News.

Brian claimed he "drifted and tried to paddle with one oar for the next 7 hours until I washed up behind the shore of the next Island over and was able to get some help finally."

Article continues below advertisement

'Our Family Is in H--- Right Now'

image of Brian Hooker reportedly fell from a police boat while searching for his wife on Wednesday, April 8.
Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook

Brian Hooker reportedly fell from a police boat while searching for his wife on Wednesday, April 8.

"We are still searching..a lot is going on right now but I thank you for checking on us," Brian added in the messages.

After Daniel sent prayers, Brian responded, "Thank you friend. Our family is in h--- right now."

Meanwhile, Lynette's daughter described the Michigan couple's relationship as "rocky" in an interview with CBS Mornings on the same day as his arrest.

MORE ON:
Crime

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'It Doesn't Make Any Sense'

image of Lynette Hooker's daughter doesn't feel her stepfather's story 'adds up.'
Source: CBS Mornings/youtube

Lynette Hooker's daughter doesn't feel her stepfather's story 'adds up.'

Karli Aylesworth shared there had been "a lot of fighting and drinking lately," and admitted she was "questioning what actually went on on that dinghy."

When asked if her stepfather's story "adds up," Karli flatly said, "no it does not," explaining, "Brian is always driving, so he's basically in charge of the key."

She continued, "So, the fact that my mom had it doesn't make any sense."

Article continues below advertisement

Brian Hooker Shut Down His Stepdaughter's Suspicions

image of Brian Hooker denies having anything to do with his wife's fall from the boat.
Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook

Brian Hooker denies having anything to do with his wife's fall from the boat.

Brian's Bahamas-based attorney Terrel A. Butler released a statement denying his involvement and shutting down his stepdaughter's accusations on Thursday.

"Mr. Hooker categorically and unequivocally denies any wrongdoing and in particular the allegations recently made by Karli Aylesworth. He has been cooperating with the relevant authorities as part of an ongoing investigation," the statement said, per NBC News.

Article continues below advertisement

'My Beloved Lynette'

image of Brian Hooker claims he tried to save Lynette, but she was swept away.
Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook

Brian Hooker claims he tried to save Lynette, but she was swept away.

Terrel added that Brian "has been cooperating with the relevant authorities as part of an ongoing investigation."

On Wednesday morning, Brian reportedly wrote on Facebook that he is "heartbroken over the recent boat accident in unpredictable seas and high winds that caused my beloved Lynette to fall from our small dinghy near Elbow Cay in the Bahamas."

"Despite desperate attempts to reach her, the winds and currents drove us further apart," he wrote. "We continue to search for her and that is my sole focus."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.