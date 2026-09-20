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Hannah Brown Reflects on Brother Patrick's Relationship With Jed Wyatt's Ex-Girlfriend: 'We've Come a Long Way'

Photo of Hannah Brown.
Source: @hannahbrown/INSTAGRAM

Hannah Brown reflected on her brother’s marriage to Haley Stevens.

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Sept. 20 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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During an episode of E! News' Hot Goss, former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown discussed her thoughts on her brother, Patrick Brown, marrying Haley Stevens, the former girlfriend of her ex-fiancé Jed Wyatt. Initially, Hannah had reservations about their relationship but has since come to terms with it.

During the show, Hannah, 31, humorously recalled her wedding speech at Patrick and Haley’s nuptials, stating, “You’re welcome.”

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Image of She recalled struggling with the unexpected connection to her former fiancé Jed Wyatt.
Source: MEGA

She recalled struggling with the unexpected connection to her former fiancé Jed Wyatt.

Hannah was the lead on season 15 of The Bachelorette in 2019, where she became engaged to Wyatt, 32. Their engagement ended when Hannah discovered that Jed had maintained a relationship with Haley prior to their time on the show.

Patrick and Haley became engaged in December 2021 after dating for less than a year. They married in September 2022 and welcomed their daughter, Sophie, in May 2025.

Initially, Hannah expressed difficulty accepting her brother's marriage to her ex’s former partner, stating, “I would say at first it was really difficult. It really strained everyone’s relationship.” However, she later acknowledged the beauty of their relationship.

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Image of The former ‘Bachelorette’ star said becoming an aunt helped ease family tensions.
Source: @hannahbrown/INSTAGRAM

The former ‘Bachelorette’ star said becoming an aunt helped ease family tensions.

Hannah noted that the birth of her niece helped ease any lingering tension. “We’ve come a long way,” she explained. Learning she would become an aunt changed her perspective on the situation.

Hannah and her husband, Adam Woolard, celebrated Sophie’s first birthday in Alabama. She expressed her excitement on Instagram, saying, “Sophie girl is ONE.” Patrick responded, appreciating their presence at the celebration.

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Source: @hannahbrown/INSTAGRAM
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Image of Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard joined his brother’s family to celebrate Sophie’s first birthday.
Source: @hannahbrown/INSTAGRAM

Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard joined his brother’s family to celebrate Sophie’s first birthday.

Hannah has not shied away from discussing the complexities surrounding her brother’s marriage to Haley, referring to it as the “weirdest thing” given their shared history with Jed. “I think we all know, and I can say this, we’re in a much better situation now. But it was messed up,” she shared.

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Image of Hannah Brown reflected on how the family eventually moved forward from the complicated history.
Source: @hannahbrown/INSTAGRAM

Hannah Brown reflected on how the family eventually moved forward from the complicated history.

In a previous interview with Us Weekly in April 2022, Hannah emphasized her desire to support her brother's happiness. “You can love your family and still know that there are things that can be triggering,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Jed has also moved forward in his life, marrying Ellen Decker in July 2024. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Daisy, in September 2025.

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