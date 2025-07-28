or
Who Is Adam Woolard? Everything to Know About 'Bachelorette' Star Hannah Brown's Husband

adam woolard bachelorette star hannah brown husband
Source: MEGA; @admandew/Instagram

Adam Woolard married 'Bachelorette' star Hannah Brown in a wedding ceremony in France on July 26.

July 28 2025, Published 10:38 a.m. ET

Adam Woolard Works in Sales and Public Relations

adam woolard bachelorette star hannah brown husband
Source: @admandew/Instagram

Adam Woolard shared photos from his wedding to Hannah Brown on Instagram.

Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard are on cloud nine as they begin their happy ever after!

The Bachelorette star's husband is the vice president of business development and health coach at Blokes Men's Health and Joi Women's Health.

According to Cosmopolitan, Woolard also worked as a private client sales director for men's luxury fashion label Greg Lauren. He previously served as a concierge banker and treasury specialist before focusing on sales and public relations.

Adam Woolard Is Also a Meditation Coach

adam woolard bachelorette star hannah brown husband
Source: @admandew/Instagram

Adam Woolard shares his coaching journey on Instagram.

As a meditation and lifestyle coach, Woolard shares tips with his followers on Instagram.

In a February post, he explained how people can maximize the benefits of a sauna session.

"What's with the hat?" he captioned a photo of himself wearing a Viking-style cap. "Covering the head with a sauna hat allows you to withstand the heat for longer periods of time. Your head heats up faster than the rest of your body, so the hat protects the head and allows you to stay in a bit longer and more comfortably without getting dizzy. Do you sauna? Have you noticed any benefits?"

Adam Woolard Has Volunteered With Groups and Organizations

adam woolard bachelorette star hannah brown husband
Source: @admandew/Instagram

Adam Woolard has several jobs.

Although Woolard seems to have a lot on his plate, he makes time to give back by volunteering with groups and organizations. Over the past few years, he has worked with Big Brothers Big Sisters, Habitat for Humanity and the Homeowner Selection Committee.

Adam Woolard Was First Linked to Hannah Brown in 2021

adam woolard bachelorette star hannah brown husband
Source: MEGA

Hannah Brown revealed they met on a dating app.

Woolard first sparked dating rumors with Brown when they were spotted holding hands while strolling down Abbott Kinney Boulevard in Venice Beach, Calif., in January 2021.

Two months later, the TV personality uploaded a Relationship Q&A! video on YouTube, in which she revealed they met on a dating app.

According to the Dancing With the Stars alum, she "liked" Woolard's photo first before he made "an actual move that made any ruckus."

"Every day is so great. He's just awesome," Brown said. "I'm telling y'all, he's the nicest person I've ever met."

In the months thereafter, Brown and Woolard became more open about their relationship, sharing photos and videos from their outings.

Adam Woolard Is a Dog Dad

adam woolard bachelorette star hannah brown husband
Source: @admandew/Instagram

Adam Woolard shares photos of their dog on Instagram.

Brown introduced their puppy, an Australian labradoodle puppy named Wally, in a January 2022 Instagram post.

Woolard shared a similar post alongside the caption, "Welcome home little buddy."

Adam Woolard and Hannah Brown Moved in Together in 2022

adam woolard bachelorette star hannah brown husband
Source: @admandew/Instagram

Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard shared a peek of their Santa Monica home.

A few months after adopting a puppy together, Woolard and Brown announced they had moved in together at their Santa Monica apartment.

"We both wanted something warm and inviting, comfortable and coastal. We wanted this apartment to feel like home for whoever walks through the front door," the TV personality told People when they gave an exclusive tour of their abode. "Every seat in the apartment is cozy and the design goes perfectly with the natural environment here in Santa Monica."

Adam Woolard and Hannah Brown Got Engaged in August 2023

adam woolard bachelorette star hannah brown husband
Source: @admandew/Instagram

Hannah Brown said her relationship with Adam Woolard has been 'so easy.'

Woolard proposed to Brown in front of their family and friends at a farm in Whitwell, Tenn., on August 24, 2023.

Adam Woolard and Hannah Brown Wed in France

adam woolard bachelorette star hannah brown husband
Source: @admandew/Instagram

Adam Woolard and Hannah Brown welcomed 101 guests to their wedding.

On July 26, Woolard and Brown officially exchanged vows in front of their 101 guests at Domaine du Mont Leuze in France.

"I have always had a very clear picture of standing up at the altar and looking out at the audience and really connecting with everybody," Woolard told People. "But then seeing Hannah walk down, I think is something that I've always had a very clear picture of and how I would feel in that moment. And I just, as a man, knowing that I'm going to get married, I've always had that image in my mind."

