Who Is Adam Woolard? Everything to Know About 'Bachelorette' Star Hannah Brown's Husband

Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard are on cloud nine as they begin their happy ever after!

The Bachelorette star's husband is the vice president of business development and health coach at Blokes Men's Health and Joi Women's Health.

According to Cosmopolitan, Woolard also worked as a private client sales director for men's luxury fashion label Greg Lauren. He previously served as a concierge banker and treasury specialist before focusing on sales and public relations.