When Is 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 Premiering? Everything to Know About the Hit Series

Apple TV+ has flipped the script for Ted Lasso Season 4.

Following the award-winning run of the series' first three seasons, the streamer greenlit Ted Lasso for a fourth season in March.

"As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to 'look before we leap,'" Jason Sudeikis said in a press release. "In Season 4, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to 'leap before they look,' discovering that wherever they land, it's exactly where they're meant to be."