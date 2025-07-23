or
Article continues below advertisement
When Is 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 Premiering? Everything to Know About the Hit Series

ted lasso season cast plot release date
Source: Apple TV

Apple TV announced the return of 'Ted Lasso' for a brand-new installment, two years after the third season ended.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 23 2025, Published 10:15 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Is 'Ted Lasson' Returning for Season 4?

ted lasso season cast plot release date
Source: Apple TV

Apple TV+ will continue 'Ted Lasso' following the success of its three seasons.

Apple TV+ has flipped the script for Ted Lasso Season 4.

Following the award-winning run of the series' first three seasons, the streamer greenlit Ted Lasso for a fourth season in March.

"As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to 'look before we leap,'" Jason Sudeikis said in a press release. "In Season 4, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to 'leap before they look,' discovering that wherever they land, it's exactly where they're meant to be."

Article continues below advertisement

Has Production on 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 Started?

ted lasso season cast plot release date
Source: Apple TV

Apple TV+ released an update months after confirming 'Ted Lasso' Season 4.

On July 21, Apple TV+ announced that production on Ted Lasso Season 4 is off and running in Sudeikis' hometown of Kansas City, Mo.

"We're not in Richmond anymore," the company shared alongside the announcement clip and photo, which it shared on social media.

Additional filming is also scheduled to take place in London.

Article continues below advertisement

What Is 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 About?

ted lasso season cast plot release date
Source: Apple TV

The streamer revealed what fans can expect from the fourth season.

According to the official synopsis, Ted Lasso Season 4 sees Ted as he "returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women's football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would."

Article continues below advertisement

Is There a Trailer for 'Ted Lasso' Season 4?

ted lasso season cast plot release date
Source: Apple TV

Apple TV+ released the first look of 'Ted Lasso' Season 4.

When Apple TV+ shared the latest update on the highly anticipated installment, the streamer also unveiled a first-look photo featuring Sudeikis, Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton) and Juno Temple (Keeley Jones) sitting in the corner of what appears to be an American diner.

It also uploaded a brief clip on YouTube, showing the four characters.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is in the Cast of 'Ted Lasso' Season 4?

ted lasso season cast plot release date
Source: Apple TV

A cast member will not return for another season.

In addition to the four cast members in the first-look photo, original cast members Brett Goldstein and Brendan Hunt are set to reprise their roles.

There are also newcomers, including Abbie Hern, Rex Hayes, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Tanya Reynolds and Aisling Sharkey.

Meanwhile, Phil Dunster will not return as English soccer star Jamie Tartt. On the other hand, Grant Freely will replace him and play Ted's son beginning in Season 4.

Article continues below advertisement

When Is 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 Premiering?

ted lasso season cast plot release date
Source: Apple TV

'Ted Lasso' Season 1 premiered in August 2020.

Apple TV+ has not set an official release date for Ted Lasso Season 4, but it is unlikely to premiere before 2026.

