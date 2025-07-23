When Is 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 Premiering? Everything to Know About the Hit Series
Is 'Ted Lasson' Returning for Season 4?
Apple TV+ has flipped the script for Ted Lasso Season 4.
Following the award-winning run of the series' first three seasons, the streamer greenlit Ted Lasso for a fourth season in March.
"As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to 'look before we leap,'" Jason Sudeikis said in a press release. "In Season 4, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to 'leap before they look,' discovering that wherever they land, it's exactly where they're meant to be."
Has Production on 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 Started?
On July 21, Apple TV+ announced that production on Ted Lasso Season 4 is off and running in Sudeikis' hometown of Kansas City, Mo.
"We're not in Richmond anymore," the company shared alongside the announcement clip and photo, which it shared on social media.
Additional filming is also scheduled to take place in London.
What Is 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 About?
According to the official synopsis, Ted Lasso Season 4 sees Ted as he "returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women's football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would."
Is There a Trailer for 'Ted Lasso' Season 4?
When Apple TV+ shared the latest update on the highly anticipated installment, the streamer also unveiled a first-look photo featuring Sudeikis, Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton) and Juno Temple (Keeley Jones) sitting in the corner of what appears to be an American diner.
It also uploaded a brief clip on YouTube, showing the four characters.
Who Is in the Cast of 'Ted Lasso' Season 4?
In addition to the four cast members in the first-look photo, original cast members Brett Goldstein and Brendan Hunt are set to reprise their roles.
There are also newcomers, including Abbie Hern, Rex Hayes, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Tanya Reynolds and Aisling Sharkey.
Meanwhile, Phil Dunster will not return as English soccer star Jamie Tartt. On the other hand, Grant Freely will replace him and play Ted's son beginning in Season 4.
When Is 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 Premiering?
Apple TV+ has not set an official release date for Ted Lasso Season 4, but it is unlikely to premiere before 2026.