'Happy' Maggie Q Bares Her Abs During Intense Workout: Photos

Maggie Q just proved she’s still got it!

The 46-year-old actress and model took to Instagram to share a peek at her fitness routine, showing off her ripped abs while breaking a sweat in what looked like a tropical backyard paradise.

Source: @maggieq/Instagram Maggie Q showed her abs during a backyard workout.

Rocking a black sports bra and matching workout shorts, Q held a rock-solid plank on a green yoga mat surrounded by lush greenery. Another snap showed her in child’s pose, catching her breath before the next round. “You guys already know how much I love a good plank! I’ve been pushing myself to reach up to a 5 min hold. And of course child’s pose to rest in between reps 💪🏽 This is such an easy way to stay strong, make a commitment everyday and you’ll be super happy! 😃,” she captioned the post.

Source: @maggieq/Instagram The actress said she held a plank for up to five minutes.

Fans flooded the comments sections with love. “Queen of inner and outer strength,” one wrote, while another cheered her on, writing, “Super, good yoga 🙏🙏🙏.” A third kept it simple, stating, “Good job, Maggie.” Someone else gushed, “Fitness at its best 🔥.”

But not everyone was focused on the workout, as plenty were begging for more Ballard. “If they don't have Season 2 of Ballard, they are crazy,” one person wrote, while another asked, “Ballard, season two please …?❤️.” A diehard fan added, “I'm so in love with this woman since Nikita and I'm watching Ballard only because of her 🔥.”

Source: @maggieq/Instagram Many asked for 'Ballard' Season 2.

Ballard is the new spin-off of Bosch and Bosch: Legacy, with Q starring as LAPD Detective Renée Ballard. The character was introduced in the finale of Bosch: Legacy alongside star Titus Welliver. It premiered July 9 on Amazon Prime Video.

Q told The Hollywood Reporter she believes fate brought the role to her.

Source: MEGA Maggie Q believes fate brought her the role.

“I was on a flight to New Zealand and was sent the first six or seven scripts,” she explained. “I said to my agents, ‘I will let you know when I land what I think.’ It was a 14-hour flight and sadly, most things you read, you don’t like — if you’re discerning. So with no expectation, I dove in on the plane and I remember immediately going, ‘I really like this. It’s a page turner.’”