'Happy' Maggie Q Bares Her Abs During Intense Workout: Photos
Maggie Q just proved she’s still got it!
The 46-year-old actress and model took to Instagram to share a peek at her fitness routine, showing off her ripped abs while breaking a sweat in what looked like a tropical backyard paradise.
Rocking a black sports bra and matching workout shorts, Q held a rock-solid plank on a green yoga mat surrounded by lush greenery. Another snap showed her in child’s pose, catching her breath before the next round.
“You guys already know how much I love a good plank! I’ve been pushing myself to reach up to a 5 min hold. And of course child’s pose to rest in between reps 💪🏽 This is such an easy way to stay strong, make a commitment everyday and you’ll be super happy! 😃,” she captioned the post.
Fans flooded the comments sections with love.
“Queen of inner and outer strength,” one wrote, while another cheered her on, writing, “Super, good yoga 🙏🙏🙏.”
A third kept it simple, stating, “Good job, Maggie.”
Someone else gushed, “Fitness at its best 🔥.”
But not everyone was focused on the workout, as plenty were begging for more Ballard.
“If they don't have Season 2 of Ballard, they are crazy,” one person wrote, while another asked, “Ballard, season two please …?❤️.”
A diehard fan added, “I'm so in love with this woman since Nikita and I'm watching Ballard only because of her 🔥.”
Ballard is the new spin-off of Bosch and Bosch: Legacy, with Q starring as LAPD Detective Renée Ballard. The character was introduced in the finale of Bosch: Legacy alongside star Titus Welliver.
It premiered July 9 on Amazon Prime Video.
Q told The Hollywood Reporter she believes fate brought the role to her.
“I was on a flight to New Zealand and was sent the first six or seven scripts,” she explained. “I said to my agents, ‘I will let you know when I land what I think.’ It was a 14-hour flight and sadly, most things you read, you don’t like — if you’re discerning. So with no expectation, I dove in on the plane and I remember immediately going, ‘I really like this. It’s a page turner.’”
“I honestly was not looking to lead a show again. It was not on my list — I was not looking for this. So it makes it even more special that it did find me, especially because it wasn’t something I was looking to do,” she added. “I totally understand what they’re trying to do with her and why her journey would matter to people; why they might want to follow this woman was very clear. And that doesn’t happen very often.”