Does Maggie Q Have Kids? Inside the 'Ballard' Actress' Family Life
Does Maggie Q Have Kids?
Maggie Q has not taken the path to motherhood and parenthood.
As of press time, the Ballard actress, 46, does not have any children. She has not been open about her family plans, as she keeps her dating life out of the spotlight.
"You know what's so funny about you saying, like, 'You get taken out on a date?' I never really dated," she revealed in a 2021 episode of Tamron Hall. "I'm so bad at [that]. I'm really shy when it comes to that kind of stuff. I never really get asked out on dates and go on a date. I just don't do it."
Maggie Q Is a Furmom
Although she has not yet begun her motherhood journey, Q is a loving mom to her fur babies.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she shared what is next for her following the success of Ballard.
"There are a couple indies that I'm really excited about, and they're looking for financing. If we get a Season 2 of Ballard, I think we'll be back in the fall to shoot," she said.
Q added, "I'm really happy right now. I don't want to work my life away. I've worked really hard for the last 25 years. I want to be with my husband. I want to be with my dogs. I don't have the big void to fill that I did when I was in my 20s, so I can say no to things with a smile on my face."
The Live Free or Die Hard star previously told Modern Dog she has several dogs: three from Asia and two from different rescue groups she worked with.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
She Is Now Married!
In an episode of Live with Kelly & Mark, Q revealed she is married to Curtis Macnguyen, her partner of several years.
"You know what's funny? My friends and the people around me knew he was the one before I knew he was. And I was just, to be very honest and not to be a cheese ball, I was just appreciating him as a person," she gushed about her husband.
Q told the hosts that Macnguyen is "a very generous and caring and kind" person, adding he "had all these qualities and I just remember thinking this is one of the most wonderful people I know and that was enough for me."
"So, it wasn't like, I didn't need anything more from him. It was a friend. It felt good to know somebody who was real and good, you know, and that was it. I had no expectation," she continued. "And I think that's when it happens, you know, when you don't think something's going to happen."
While there is little information about Macnguyen, a 2011 article from The Pennsylvania Gazette revealed the Ivory Investment Management founder was living with his wife and their then-3-year-old son in Malibu, Calif.
"My life here has been beyond my imagination," he said at the time.
Maggie Q Was Previously Engaged to Dylan McDermott
Before her marriage to Macnguyen, Q dated her Stalker costar Dylan McDermott, whom she met in 2014. They got engaged in 2015, but they called it quits four years later.
She was also previously linked to Justin Long, Daniel Wu and Brett Ratner.