Does Maggie Q Have Kids? Inside the 'Ballard' Actress' Family Life

In an episode of Live with Kelly & Mark, Q revealed she is married to Curtis Macnguyen, her partner of several years.

"You know what's funny? My friends and the people around me knew he was the one before I knew he was. And I was just, to be very honest and not to be a cheese ball, I was just appreciating him as a person," she gushed about her husband.

Q told the hosts that Macnguyen is "a very generous and caring and kind" person, adding he "had all these qualities and I just remember thinking this is one of the most wonderful people I know and that was enough for me."

"So, it wasn't like, I didn't need anything more from him. It was a friend. It felt good to know somebody who was real and good, you know, and that was it. I had no expectation," she continued. "And I think that's when it happens, you know, when you don't think something's going to happen."

While there is little information about Macnguyen, a 2011 article from The Pennsylvania Gazette revealed the Ivory Investment Management founder was living with his wife and their then-3-year-old son in Malibu, Calif.

"My life here has been beyond my imagination," he said at the time.