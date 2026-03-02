Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Cuddle Up at 2026 Actor Awards in Rare Sighting: Watch
March 1 2026, Updated 7:17 p.m. ET
Harrison Ford and his wife, Calista Flockhart, looked dapper as they made a rare appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1.
In a video posted to X, the couple appeared happy as they showed a little PDA on the red carpet.
The pair, who have been married since 2010, held hands as they smiled for the camera on their big night out.
Ford, 83, wore a black tuxedo, while Flockhart, 61, sported a one-shoulder black gown.
Ford will be honored with the SAG's Lifetime Achievement Award during the ceremony.
“I am deeply honored to be chosen as this year’s recipient of the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award,” the Indiana Jones star said in a December 2025 statement about the award. “To be acknowledged by my fellow actors means a great deal to me. I’ve spent most of my life on film sets, working alongside incredible actors and crews, and I’ve always felt grateful to be part of this community.”
In 2025, Ford spoke about what makes his romance work.
“Old people can love, too," he said on NPR's Wild Card with Rachel Martin.
“You know, you think about falling in love and all of that business," Ford continued. "You think it’s the business of youth or something, you know, and staying in love is the issue. Maintaining, nurturing, basically, not f------ up.”
Ford was also asked how long he's been married to Flockhart, saying, "If you ask me, I would say all my life. I was married for the first time at 23 years of age, which should be illegal."
Ford was married to his first wife, Mary Marquardt, for 15 years. He was also married to Melissa Mathison from 1983 until their divorce was finalized in 2004. He tied the knot with Flockhart in 2010.
He previously said, "I'm in love."
"Romantic love is one of the most exciting and fulfilling kinds of love, and I think there is a potential for it at any stage of your life," told Hello! magazine. "I was not surprised that I was able to fall in love, and I wasn't surprised that I did."