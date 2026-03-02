Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Cuddle Up at 2026 Actor Awards in Rare Sighting: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Make Rare Appearance

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart are as cute as ever at the #ActorAwards 😍 pic.twitter.com/stWz6YGmmZ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 2, 2026 Source: @THR/X The pair had a rare date night on March 1.

The pair, who have been married since 2010, held hands as they smiled for the camera on their big night out. Ford, 83, wore a black tuxedo, while Flockhart, 61, sported a one-shoulder black gown. Ford will be honored with the SAG's Lifetime Achievement Award during the ceremony. “I am deeply honored to be chosen as this year’s recipient of the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award,” the Indiana Jones star said in a December 2025 statement about the award. “To be acknowledged by my fellow actors means a great deal to me. I’ve spent most of my life on film sets, working alongside incredible actors and crews, and I’ve always felt grateful to be part of this community.”

Source: mega Harrison Ford has been married three times.

In 2025, Ford spoke about what makes his romance work. “Old people can love, too," he said on NPR's Wild Card with Rachel Martin. “You know, you think about falling in love and all of that business," Ford continued. "You think it’s the business of youth or something, you know, and staying in love is the issue. Maintaining, nurturing, basically, not f------ up.”

Source: mega Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart got married in 2010.