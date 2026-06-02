Harrison Ford Recalls Jaw-Dropping Airport Encounter After Fan Shouted NSFW Confession
June 2 2026, Updated 2:08 p.m. ET
Harrison Ford recalled a shocking airport encounter with a fan who loudly shouted an NSFW confession across the terminal.
"My mother wants to sleep with you," Ford, 83, told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview alongside Glen Powell, Riz Ahmed, Owen Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Zach Braff published last month.
Harrison Ford Recalled Shocking Airport Encounter
Powell, 37, jokingly jumped into the conversation, adding, "I didn’t mean it, by the way. It was the first time I was meeting you..."
"I know," Ford replied through laughter. "And your mom didn’t mean it, either."
Harrison Ford Isn't Shy About Sharing NSFW Information
Ford is no stranger to baring it all, revealing in March that he's listened to all his movies' soundtracks while having s--.
"Of course I have," he shockingly admitted during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
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Harrison Ford Got Intimate With His Film Scores in the Background
Though Ford, who married Calista Flockhart in 2010, often plays his film's scores during intimate moments, he says he doesn't have a standout favorite across his decades-long career, which includes films like Indiana Jones and Star Wars.
"I don't have a favorite because I really love the making of a movie. That's where I'm satisfied, when we're making it," he told host Jimmy Kimmel. "When you see it, it's been all screwed up. When I did it, it was better than that."
Harrison Ford Complimented Jason Segel's 'Great D---'
During the appearance, Ford also didn't shy away when jokingly praising his Shrinking co-star Jason Segel for having a "great d---." He joked that Segel, 56, being well-endowed was one reason he signed off on doing the Apple TV+ series.
"When you make an offer to Harrison Ford, it's mostly so you can tell people you've made an offer to Harrison Ford, have him say no, and then you pick somebody who's going to do it,” Segel reacted to the comment during his own sit-down with Kimmel, 58, in April. “But we wanted to woo him and he's like, ‘I don't know anything about the kid. Send me a couple things."
Ford was reportedly sent Forgetting Sarah Marshall, which features Segel in a full-frontal nudity scene.
"He watched them," Segel recalled. "And we waited and waited and waited and we got back a text that said, ‘I'm in. The kid can act. And also, tell him great d---."