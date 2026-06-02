Harrison Ford Recalls Jaw-Dropping Airport Encounter After Fan Shouted NSFW Confession

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Harrison Ford recalled a shocking airport encounter with a fan who loudly shouted an NSFW confession across the terminal. "My mother wants to sleep with you," Ford, 83, told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview alongside Glen Powell, Riz Ahmed, Owen Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Zach Braff published last month.

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Harrison Ford Recalled Shocking Airport Encounter

Source: MEGA Glen Powell joked that he was the fan who yelled the NSFW confession at Harrison Ford.

Powell, 37, jokingly jumped into the conversation, adding, "I didn’t mean it, by the way. It was the first time I was meeting you..." "I know," Ford replied through laughter. "And your mom didn’t mean it, either."

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Harrison Ford Isn't Shy About Sharing NSFW Information

Source: MEGA Harrison Ford confessed that he's gotten intimate with his film soundtracks in the background.

Ford is no stranger to baring it all, revealing in March that he's listened to all his movies' soundtracks while having s--. "Of course I have," he shockingly admitted during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

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Harrison Ford Got Intimate With His Film Scores in the Background

Source: MEGA Harrison Ford has been married to Calista Flockhart since 2010.

Though Ford, who married Calista Flockhart in 2010, often plays his film's scores during intimate moments, he says he doesn't have a standout favorite across his decades-long career, which includes films like Indiana Jones and Star Wars. "I don't have a favorite because I really love the making of a movie. That's where I'm satisfied, when we're making it," he told host Jimmy Kimmel. "When you see it, it's been all screwed up. When I did it, it was better than that."

Harrison Ford Complimented Jason Segel's 'Great D---'

Source: MEGA Harrison Ford and Jason Segel starred on the Apple TV+ series 'Shrinking.'