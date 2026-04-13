Will There Be 'Shrinking' Season 4? Everything to Know About the Hit Show's Future After the Season 3 Finale

Shrinking Season 3 may have felt like an ending — but the show is far from finished.

In a January 27 press release Apple TV confirmed the renewal of the hit show for a fourth season ahead of the Season 3 premiere.

Shrinking creator Bill Lawrence also teased what's next for the show in an April 4 post on social media.

"Season finale and end of this three season story next week. Hope you dig it. (Excited to start completely new story next year. Feels scary/risky/fun) Thanks for watching. #Shrinking," he wrote.

Although the third season felt like a series finale, Lawrence promised to introduce a new "beginning, middle and end" in Season 4.

"Here's why it was intentional. This is what I think is cool about streaming shows. When we pitched this show, we pitched the first three seasons, you know, with a beginning, middle and end to this story. And so, as a writing staff, [co-creators] Jason Segel and Brett Goldstein and I all kind of said, 'Hey, we're gonna write the third season as the end of this three-season story.' Even if the show goes on, you have to do that," he said of Shrinking Season 3 finale in an interview with People.

He continued, "If you picked up the fourth year and we came up on Jason Segel and his character was like, 'You know, I'm still really sad about my wife,' then people would be like, 'Enough already.'"

Lawrence explained each installment plays like a chapter because "TV has changed so much," using Ted Lasso as an example.

"You can do a story at the beginning, middle and end. And we all love the work so much, I think the characters are so rich that if Apple was like, 'Oh, we'd love to do another beginning, middle and end. Can you tell another story with this group?' It'd be no problem," he added. "Not to shine a spotlight on how old I am, but when this season's over, we'll have done 36 episodes of Shrinking. I think with Spin City, we did 101 episodes in the first four seasons. I think we did 9,000 episodes total."

The showrunner noted, "I think there's a hundred more stories to tell. I just think we finished the story of Jimmy getting through the lowest point in his life."