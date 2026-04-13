Will There Be 'Shrinking' Season 4? Everything to Know About the Hit Show's Future After the Season 3 Finale
April 13 2026, Published 8:05 a.m. ET
Has Apple TV Renewed 'Shrinking' for Season 4?
Shrinking Season 3 may have felt like an ending — but the show is far from finished.
In a January 27 press release Apple TV confirmed the renewal of the hit show for a fourth season ahead of the Season 3 premiere.
Shrinking creator Bill Lawrence also teased what's next for the show in an April 4 post on social media.
"Season finale and end of this three season story next week. Hope you dig it. (Excited to start completely new story next year. Feels scary/risky/fun) Thanks for watching. #Shrinking," he wrote.
Although the third season felt like a series finale, Lawrence promised to introduce a new "beginning, middle and end" in Season 4.
"Here's why it was intentional. This is what I think is cool about streaming shows. When we pitched this show, we pitched the first three seasons, you know, with a beginning, middle and end to this story. And so, as a writing staff, [co-creators] Jason Segel and Brett Goldstein and I all kind of said, 'Hey, we're gonna write the third season as the end of this three-season story.' Even if the show goes on, you have to do that," he said of Shrinking Season 3 finale in an interview with People.
He continued, "If you picked up the fourth year and we came up on Jason Segel and his character was like, 'You know, I'm still really sad about my wife,' then people would be like, 'Enough already.'"
Lawrence explained each installment plays like a chapter because "TV has changed so much," using Ted Lasso as an example.
"You can do a story at the beginning, middle and end. And we all love the work so much, I think the characters are so rich that if Apple was like, 'Oh, we'd love to do another beginning, middle and end. Can you tell another story with this group?' It'd be no problem," he added. "Not to shine a spotlight on how old I am, but when this season's over, we'll have done 36 episodes of Shrinking. I think with Spin City, we did 101 episodes in the first four seasons. I think we did 9,000 episodes total."
The showrunner noted, "I think there's a hundred more stories to tell. I just think we finished the story of Jimmy getting through the lowest point in his life."
What Will 'Shrinking' Season 4 Be About?
Apple TV has not released the official synopsis for Shrinking Season 4.
On the other hand, Lawrence stirred excitement among fans as he disclosed some time will have gone by in the next installment.
"I think people will feel when they come back to this show that it's a completely different story," he told Variety about Season 4. "We feel that the characters of this show have enough stuff going on in their life that we were interested in seeing what a new story for these characters looks like."
"We're already deep into the writers room, in the fourth season, so I'm lucky enough to know what happens. And I think people will dig it," Lawrence stated. "People shouldn't be surprised if there's a time jump and it feels like we're telling a completely different story."
During the PaleyFest event in Los Angeles on April 7, Lawrence said Shrinking Season 4 cannot keep Segel's character trapped in grief after three seasons of processing it.
"If the fourth season of this show came on and Jimmy was like, 'I've been thinking about it. I'm still super sad about my wife,' I'd be like, 'Turn the TV off.' You can't do that again," he explained. "So we're hoping people feel it's an incredibly optimistic and happy ending."
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Which Cast Members Will Return for 'Shrinking' Season 4?
In a post on X, Lawrence confirmed Shrinking Season 4 will have "the EXACT same cast (that's why we are doing it, we love each other)."
When a fan asked whether the "same cast" means "same character," he clarified, "This all got weird. lol. My bad. Yeah. They're the same characters."
It mirrored what he told The Hollywood Reporter about the Season 4 plot involving the original cast members: "My one hint would be that I don't think you can ever get away from where the show started, which is with Jason Segel and Harrison Ford."
He previously said he "would be insane not to find a way for Harrison Ford to be in the show in perpetuity."
"He is not disappearing," he affirmed. "We tell another story. We're gonna jump ahead a couple years and see where everybody's at, and we have a new story to tell. [Harrison Ford] will be part of it. He's not leaving."
In addition to Segel and Ford, the cast of Shrinking Season 4 will include Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Christa Miller and Ted McGinley.
As for Michael J. Fox's return, Lawrence said he would love to bring back the legendary star, noting it would be his "honor."
When Will 'Shrinking' Season 4 Be Released?
Apple TV has not confirmed a release date for Shrinking Season 4.
The first season premiered in January 2023, while the second and third seasons aired in October 2024 and January 2026, respectively.
Shrinking is streaming on Apple TV+.