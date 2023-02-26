Harry Styles, Elton John, & The Spice Girls Turn Down Slot To Perform At King Charles III's Coronation Concert

An insider divulged, "The King has suggested a number of people he would like to perform and Adele and Ed were on that list. He was very keen that they were part of the concert."

"There is a team set up to get the talent signed up so they approached the two of them, but got replies saying that they were unavailable, which was a massive disappointment," the source added. "They are titans of the showbiz industry and are quintessentially British but also known across the globe. It's such a shame."