More Trouble For King Charles: Monarch Taunted By Protestors Holding 'Not My King' Signs At Recent Engagement
A group of protestors tried to spark a royal rumble with King Charles when he visited Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire on Thursday, February 16.
The father-of-two stopped by to help celebrate the area officially becoming a city, but he was met with mixed greetings, as several individuals in the crowd held yellow signs that read "NOT MY KING."
The monarch, 74, ignored the haters as usual, going on to mingle with more pleasant English residents who even showed their support for him by singing "God Save the King." Later on, he was seen chatting with those who worked at a local food bank.
According to a report, the protest was put on by an organization known as Republic, and they reportedly plan to cause chaos at Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation in May as well.
This is hardly the first time Charles has been heckled, as just three months ago, he and Camilla had eggs pelted at them during a walkabout in York. Luckily, none of the eggs actually hit the duo, but the incident made headlines since the protestor shouted at them, "This country was built on the blood of slaves!"
On the most recent occasion, Charles was on his own since Camilla, 75, caught the Coronavirus for the second time earlier this week. When a greeter asked Charles how she was doing, he reportedly replied, "She's getting better."
Buckingham Palace released an official statement about her diagnosis on Monday, February 13, revealing, "After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus. With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them."
Camilla first battled COVID-19 in February 2022, the same time the sovereign tested positive.
