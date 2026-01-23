or
Harry Styles Reveals If He Wears Disguises Out in Public as He Returns to the Spotlight After 2-Year Hiatus

Harry Styles talked about what he was up to when he took a two-year hiatus from the spotlight.

Jan. 23 2026, Published 12:08 p.m. ET

Harry Styles is opening up like never before as he returns to the music scene after a two-year hiatus.

John Mayer interviewed the pop star for SiriusXM on Friday, January 23, where he asked what Styles has been up to during his break.

Harry Styles Enjoys Being in the Crowd at Concerts

Harry Styles revealed he doesn't feel the need to wear a disguise when attends other musician's concerts.

"I think the last two years for me, the most important thing was about being on the other side of the audience experience, so you know, [after] spending so much time on stage," the One Direction alum explained. "It's really easy to forget what it feels like to be in the middle of a crowd and dancing and singing with strangers and that's what I've been doing the last couple years."

When Mayer asked if Styles goes incognito while out in public or just gets in there, he replied, "Just get in there. I mean, if it's dark enough and it's loud enough, you know everyone's there for the same reason, you know?"

Styles said he wants his new music to sound 'like it was made from the dance floor.'

"So it was largely about having that reminder of this feeling of being in the audience and what this means to people is so magical and that's what I wanted. That's the music that I wanted to make," the British singer continued of his fresh tunes. "I wanted it to feel like it was made from the dance floor."

Harry Styles Is Excited to 'Open Back Up'

The One Direction alum admitted it can feel isolating being on tour.

The "Your Body Is a Wonderland" crooner questioned if going forward in his career, will Styles put more emphasis on "not losing touch."

Styles said yes, adding that while on tour, he feels "more isolated."

The British star's fourth album debuts on Friday, March 6.

"The corners just start coming in, whether it's the people you trust or your friendship circles get slightly smaller over time just as people do when they grow up," he spilled. "And I think for me, the last kind of couple years, but this year in particular was just about opening back up and going, when you do that and you close yourself off to some negative things, you have to accept that you're also closing off to a lot of positive things."

Inside Harry Styles' New Album

The pop star admitted it 'felt really nice' not to rush his new music.

The heartthrob finished his upcoming fourth album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, at the end of summer 2025.

"It felt really nice to just be like, 'We're going to work on this ‘till it's like finished and ready and that's when we'll talk about when we're going to put it out. We're not going to kind of put the cart before the horse,'" he spilled of not rushing the recording process.

Styles released the first single off the disc, "Aperture," on Thursday, January 22.

