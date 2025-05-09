Harry Styles Makes Unexpected Appearance at the Vatican for Pope Leo XIV’s Conclave Election: Photo
It's a sign of the times!
On Thursday, May 8, Harry Styles was unexpectedly spotted in the packed crowd at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican as Pope Leo XIV was announced as the late Pope Francis' successor.
A viral photo showed the singer, 31, trying to blend in with everyone else, as he wore a dark gray baseball cap, sunglasses and a navy jacket. The star's hat read, "Techno is my boyfriend."
Styles was also rocking his new facial hair.
How the Singer's Fans Reacted
Social media users were shocked at his public appearance and cracked endless jokes about the surprising situation.
"They should’ve made him pope," one fan quipped, while another said, "lmao he is so random."
"Harry styles is so random. One day he's at the Grammys winning album of the year, then he's running a marathon in Japan, but he could also be in Rome waiting for the announcement of the new pope," a third pointed out. "I love being his fan."
On the other hand, some people thought the man in the photo wasn't the One Direction alum.
"Are we sure this isn’t just some guy?" asked one person on X, while another wrote, "Looks like a typical Roman dude to me, not sure that's Harry."
What Is Harry Styles Up to These Days?
The British heartthrob has been staying away from limelight recently, but he did speak out when bandmate Liam Payne died at age 31 in October 2024.
"I am truly devastated by Liam's passing. His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honor to be alongside him as he did it," Styles wrote on social media one day later.
"Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve. He had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive and incredibly loving," the pop star gushed. "The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend."
The "Golden" crooner concluded his message by noting his "heart breaks" for Payne's family and "all those around the world who knew and loved him, as I did."
Harry Styles Reunites With One Direction Bandmates
Though the original members of One Direction hadn't all been together since Zayn Malik, 32, left the group in 2015, they reunited for their friend's funeral, as photos also showed Niall Horan, 31, and Louis Tomlinson, 33, at the November ceremony.
As OK! reported, Payne died after falling off a hotel balcony in Argentina.
The toxicology report revealed he had pink cocaine, alcohol, benzodiazepine and crack in his system at the time.
The dad-of-one struggled with substance abuse for several years.