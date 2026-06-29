COUPLES Harry Styles Showed Off His 'Vulnerable' Side With Zoë Kravitz During London Picnic, Body Language Expert Claims: 'In Their Own Bubble' Source: MEGA A body expert claimed Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz seem comfortable together. Olivia Callanan June 29 2026, Published 11:13 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were seen recently enjoying a picnic together in Hampstead. The loved-up couple seemed happier than ever, with body language expert Darren Stanton commenting on Kravitz's nurturing side, the couple's relaxed posture and their authentic connection. For their low-key outing, seen in photos shared by Deuxmoi, they both kept it casual, with Styles wearing black shorts, a long-sleeve T-shirt and a backwards hat, and Kravitz wearing blue Adidas shorts and a black tank top amid record-breaking heat in the U.K.

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'He's Prepared to Be Vulnerable'

Source: MEGA Harry Styles laid in Zoë Kravitz's lap as they enjoyed a picnic in London.

When speaking to CasinoHawks, Stanton shared, "They are both lying in the grass together; this evokes a nurturing gesture. With Harry putting the full weight into Zoë’s hands, he’s prepared to be vulnerable, and the way she is cradling his head shows protection. There is zero space between them, and that speaks volumes in terms of their depth of trust and connection."

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'Their Connection Is Not Overbearing'

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Source: MEGA Harry Styles is finishing up his residency at Wembley Stadium.

The much-deserved break comes amid Styles' record-breaking residency at Wembley Stadium, with Kravitz being the perfect person to accompany him on the outing. "Zoë and Harry physically look very relaxed. Their body posture indicates that they are in their own bubble. This is significant because they don’t have hunched shoulders, and they appear to be very free and are oblivious to the cameras," Stanton went on to say. Pulling out a patterned blanket and engaging in conversation, they were said to seem casual and comfortable. "It’s clear that it's a very authentic relationship and they don’t have to be all over each other to show their affection. Harry and Zoë are in the public eye and seem comfortable in their own skin. Their connection is not overbearing, and their facial expressions are also very chilled and relaxed. There is nothing negative or adverse," Stanton also shared.

The Engagement

Source: MEGA Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz got engaged after eight months together.