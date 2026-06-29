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Harry Styles Showed Off His 'Vulnerable' Side With Zoë Kravitz During London Picnic, Body Language Expert Claims: 'In Their Own Bubble'

Composite photo of Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz
Source: MEGA

A body expert claimed Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz seem comfortable together.

June 29 2026, Published 11:13 a.m. ET

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Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were seen recently enjoying a picnic together in Hampstead. The loved-up couple seemed happier than ever, with body language expert Darren Stanton commenting on Kravitz's nurturing side, the couple's relaxed posture and their authentic connection.

For their low-key outing, seen in photos shared by Deuxmoi, they both kept it casual, with Styles wearing black shorts, a long-sleeve T-shirt and a backwards hat, and Kravitz wearing blue Adidas shorts and a black tank top amid record-breaking heat in the U.K.

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'He's Prepared to Be Vulnerable'

Image of Harry Styles laid in Zoë Kravitz's lap as they enjoyed a picnic in London.
Source: MEGA

Harry Styles laid in Zoë Kravitz's lap as they enjoyed a picnic in London.

When speaking to CasinoHawks, Stanton shared, "They are both lying in the grass together; this evokes a nurturing gesture. With Harry putting the full weight into Zoë’s hands, he’s prepared to be vulnerable, and the way she is cradling his head shows protection. There is zero space between them, and that speaks volumes in terms of their depth of trust and connection."

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'Their Connection Is Not Overbearing'

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Image of Harry Styles is in the middle of his residency at Wembley Stadium.
Source: MEGA

Harry Styles is finishing up his residency at Wembley Stadium.

The much-deserved break comes amid Styles' record-breaking residency at Wembley Stadium, with Kravitz being the perfect person to accompany him on the outing.

"Zoë and Harry physically look very relaxed. Their body posture indicates that they are in their own bubble. This is significant because they don’t have hunched shoulders, and they appear to be very free and are oblivious to the cameras," Stanton went on to say.

Pulling out a patterned blanket and engaging in conversation, they were said to seem casual and comfortable.

"It’s clear that it's a very authentic relationship and they don’t have to be all over each other to show their affection. Harry and Zoë are in the public eye and seem comfortable in their own skin. Their connection is not overbearing, and their facial expressions are also very chilled and relaxed. There is nothing negative or adverse," Stanton also shared.

The Engagement

Image of Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz got engaged after eight months together.
Source: MEGA

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz got engaged after eight months together.

The pair first sparked dating rumors back in August 2025 when they were seen walking around Rome together, holding hands and exchanging a few kisses, with many fans speculating that this meant they were more than just friends. Just eight short months later, in April 2026, Kravitz was seen out and about sporting a diamond ring on her ring finger, with multiple outlets later confirming the couple had gotten engaged.

Known for keeping their relationship out of the public eye, their recent appearance together makes it all the more noteworthy. Offering fans an uncommon look into their time together, this outing confirms that their relationship remains strong as they move forward with wedding planning.

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