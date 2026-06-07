EXCLUSIVE Harry Styles' Lover Zoë Kravitz Turning Into a 'Bridezilla' With Double Wedding Plan: Insider Source: MEGA Zoe Kravitz is reportedly deeply immersed in her wedding plan after her reported engagement to Harry Styles. Aaron Tinney June 7 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Zoë Kravitz is reportedly planning a double wedding with Harry Styles.

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A source familiar with the couple's plans said: "Harry has become increasingly focused on making sure the wedding feels personal rather than turning into the kind of celebrity spectacle that generates more headlines than meaningful memories. He loves the idea of celebrating in Britain, surrounded by lifelong friends and family, with something warm, intimate and understated that reflects who he is away from the spotlight." The insider added: "At the same time, Zoë feels equally strongly about honoring her roots in New York. There is a growing feeling among those close to them that two ceremonies could be the perfect solution. It allows both families to feel fully involved and means neither Harry nor Zoë has to sacrifice the parts of their lives and backgrounds that matter most to them."

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According to sources, the discussions have involved striking a balance between two very different visions of the ideal wedding day. Another insider said: "Harry and Zoë have spent months going back and forth because they naturally gravitate toward different styles of celebration. Harry tends to favor privacy and simplicity, while Zoë is drawn to beautiful design, atmosphere and creating something visually extraordinary."

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Source: MEGA Harry Styles tends to favor privacy, a source said.

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The source added: "Zoë loves the idea of an elegant European wedding that feels cinematic, artistic and incredibly romantic. She imagines candlelight, stunning fashion, flowers everywhere and an experience guests will remember forever. But she is also attracted to the idea of disappearing somewhere with only a handful of loved ones for something much more private." Friends of the couple reportedly believe the dual-ceremony approach could satisfy both ambitions while avoiding the pressures that often accompany high-profile celebrity weddings. A separate source claimed Kravitz has become heavily invested in the creative details of the event, leading some friends to jokingly refer to her as a "bridezilla."

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Source: MEGA Zoë Kravitz's friends joked she is becoming a 'bridezilla.'

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The insider said: "Zoë has thrown herself completely into planning and seems to have endless mood boards, sketches and ideas. She is thinking about everything, from fabrics and flowers to lighting, music and even the emotional atmosphere she wants guests to experience throughout the day." The source added: "One minute she is talking about a deeply intimate ceremony with almost nobody there, and the next she is imagining something glamorous, dramatic and almost movie-like in scale. Her vision keeps evolving because she genuinely loves both concepts and wants every detail to feel perfect." Styles and Kravitz's relationship has remained under intense public scrutiny following the death of the singer's former One Direction singer Liam Payne in October 2024.

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