Harry Styles Sparks Serious Concerns After Choking on Water and Collapsing Onstage: Watch

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Harry Styles has sparked serious concerns after collapsing on stage while choking on water during his June 26 show in London. The singer is currently performing at Wembley Stadium for a 12-night residency, titled Together, Together, where the incident occurred shortly after he performed his signature whale move.

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Harry Styles Collapsed on Stage Mid Performance

Source: MEGA Harry Styles collapsed onstage while performing 'As It Was' in London on Friday.

The British singer was singing his record-breaking hit "As It Was" when he spat water from his mouth in a high-arcing burst, per People. Styles appeared to choke on the remaining water in his mouth shortly afterwards and fell to the ground. He continued coughing and heaving while lying on his back on the stage, sparking shock and concern among onlookers.

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Source: MEGA Harry Styles seemingly had trouble breathing after collapsing on stage during his recent show.

His attempt at trying to cover his cough by raising his fist to his mouth didn't seem to help much. The Don't Worry Darling star also rested his hand flat on his abdomen, appearing to have trouble catching his breath after his sudden collapse and subsequent coughing fit caused by choking on water. Although the whale move has become a signature part of his performances, Friday's show proved the need for caution at all times. Initial reports suggested that the incident may have been linked to an intense heatwave sweeping through the city. However, TMZ later clarified that the scare was caused by him choking on water, not by the sweltering conditions.

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Fans Became Worried After Harry Styles' Sudden Collapse Onstage

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Source: MEGA Many fans present at the show thought Harry Styles collapsing on stage was part of his act.

The clip from Friday's show inevitably made it to social media and quickly went viral. Fans of the former One Direction star took to the comments to share their concerns. “Lmao Harry out here choking on his own whale spit like a drama king, crowd thought it was the show,” one user commented. “He fell harder than my expectations for a 'choking scare' still finished the show tho,” another user noted.

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TMZ reports that Harry Styles collapsing during a recent show was due to a choking scare, not the European heatwave. pic.twitter.com/yBFY0jLW6S — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 28, 2026 Source: @PopBase/X Clips of Harry Styles' collapsing onstage became viral on social media.

“Harry Styles chokes on his own whale spit, and the internet has a meltdown. Meanwhile, I'm over here choking on my morning coffee, and no one trends me Peak celebrity privilege,” another commenter joked. A fourth user stated, “Blimey, Harry proper yeeted himself on the floor, choking on water. The crowd thought it was the show, lad just carried on like a champ.”

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Source: MEGA Fans shared concerns about Harry Styles' health on social media.