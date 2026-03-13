'Spiritually Sick' Harvey Weinstein Slammed by Accuser After Disgraced Director’s First Prison Interview: 'Still Twisting the Facts'

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Kaja Sokola, one of dozens of women who accused Harvey Weinstein of s-- crimes, clapped back at the disgraced movie producer after he mentioned her by name in a recent interview. "Harvey has always been a bully, so reading his interview from prison didn't surprise me," Sokola told a news outlet on Friday, March 13. "What struck me was the delusional thinking. No accountability. Still twisting the facts, even now, even from a cell. I look at him and I see a man who is still spiritually sick. Still suffering."

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Harvey Weinstein Accuser Spoke Out After His First Prison Interview

Source: MEGA Harvey Weinstein did his first interview from prison on March 10.

Sokola's comments come three days after the media mogul sat down for his first prison interview since being sentenced to 16 years behind bars for s-- crimes. Sokola initially testified in Weinstein's 2020 trial, where he was acquitted. Years later, she testified again at Weinstein's 2025 re-trial, alleging he forcefully pinned her down, ripped off her clothes and performed oral s-- on her as he m----------, per the New York Times. She claimed he refused her pleas to stop.

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The Manhattan District Attorney Personally Apologized to Kaja Sokola

Source: MEGA Kaja Sokola said the Manhattan district attorney personally apologized to her following Harvey Weinstein's acquittal.

The victim, who is now a psychologist, reported that the Manhattan district attorney tired to make amends after Weinstein was initially acquitted in 2020. "I've faced my past," she continued. "After the acquittal, the Manhattan District Attorney apologized to me publicly and thanked me for my bravery. The jury's verdict didn't change what happened to me." Sokola noted she would be open to meeting Weinstein at Riker's Island, where he is currently serving his sentence, to give him the "chance" to apologize to her. "Part of it is personal: I want closure. Part of it is my professional mind as a psychologist. I want to know whether a face-to-face conversation could shift something in him," she explained. "In his interview, he said he never had the chance to apologize to the women who accused him. I'm giving him that chance."

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Harvey Weinstein Continued to Dismiss Kaja Sokola's Claims

Source: MEGA Harvey Weinstein mentioned Kaja Sokola by name in his first prison interview.

During his recent interview, Weinstein mentioned Sokola by name, pointing out that he was not found guilty at trial of a s-- act involving her, which she claimed happened when she was 19 years old. "I lost Miriam Haley. But I was not guilty on Kaja Sokola, who said I raped her," Weinstein told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, March 10. "We won because in her diary she wrote about four men who assaulted her," he continued. "But the one line she wrote about me in her diary was that Harvey disappointed me. Harvey disappointed her because I didn’t make her a star. And a lot of these women were actresses and they didn’t get what they wanted."

Harvey Weinstein Acknowledged 'Power Imbalance'

Source: MEGA Harvey Weinstein maintains that he 'didn't push anybody.'