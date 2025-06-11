Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty, Convicted of Sexual Assault as New York Retrial Reaches Partial Verdict

Harvey Weinstein has been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in 2006.

Jurors in New York unanimously found the disgraced film producer, 73, guilty of forcibly subjecting one to a criminal s-- act during his retrial on Wednesday, June 11. The previously convicted s-- offender had pleaded not guilty to the charges and remains in jail on prior counts of rape and sexual assault.

Weinstein was, however, acquitted by the jury on a second criminal s-- act charge, though a verdict has yet to be reached on a third rape accusation.