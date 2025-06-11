Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty, Convicted of Sexual Assault as New York Retrial Reaches Partial Verdict
Harvey Weinstein has been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in 2006.
Jurors in New York unanimously found the disgraced film producer, 73, guilty of forcibly subjecting one to a criminal s-- act during his retrial on Wednesday, June 11. The previously convicted s-- offender had pleaded not guilty to the charges and remains in jail on prior counts of rape and sexual assault.
Weinstein was, however, acquitted by the jury on a second criminal s-- act charge, though a verdict has yet to be reached on a third rape accusation.

The imprisoned Hollywood mogul was charged with raping a woman in 2013 and forcing oral s-- on two other ladies in 2006. Weinstein could face a four-year maximum sentence for the third-degree rape charge if found guilty. The two first-degree criminal s-- act charges each carry a maximum sentence of 25 years.
Weinstein remains behind bars due to sexual assault and rape charges made in Los Angeles.
In 2020, he was sentenced by a New York judge to 23 years in prison and later received an additional 16 years in jail for the separate L.A. conviction in 2023.
Why Did Harvey Weinstein Have a Retrial?
Weinstein’s retrial, which began in April, was a result of New York appeals court overturning his 2020 conviction after the original judge wrongfully allowed a woman who had accused Weinstein of assault to testify in court — despite her allegations not being involved in the charges that were made against him.
The error forced Weinstein to have to undergo a new trial on the same charges he was convicted of roughly five years ago.
Drama Ensues in Harvey Weinstein's Retrial
The retrial faced plenty of drama in the days leading up to Wednesday’s conviction.
On Friday, June 6, a juror tried to get removed from the case after claiming another jury member was being treated in an "unfair and unjust" way.
The judge ordered the juror to continue deliberations, however, and denied the defense’s request for a mistral over the issue.
Harvey Weinstein Trial Jury Clashes
On Monday, June 9, the jury’s foreperson informed the judge that jurors were "pushing people to change their minds" based on accusations against Weinstein that were not presented during the trial.
Weinstein’s attorneys again requested a mistral, which was denied, though the judge vowed to remind jurors to stick to evidence that was discussed in court.
The defense tried one final time to request a mistrial on Wednesday, though it was shut down again.