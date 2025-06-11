or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Harvey Weinstein
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty, Convicted of Sexual Assault as New York Retrial Reaches Partial Verdict

Photo of Harvey Weinstein.
Source: MEGA

Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault during a New York retrial.

By:

June 11 2025, Published 2:48 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Harvey Weinstein has been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in 2006.

Jurors in New York unanimously found the disgraced film producer, 73, guilty of forcibly subjecting one to a criminal s-- act during his retrial on Wednesday, June 11. The previously convicted s-- offender had pleaded not guilty to the charges and remains in jail on prior counts of rape and sexual assault.

Weinstein was, however, acquitted by the jury on a second criminal s-- act charge, though a verdict has yet to be reached on a third rape accusation.

Article continues below advertisement

Harvey Weinstein Guilty of Sexual Assault

harvey weinstein guilty convicted assault new york retrial verdict
Source: MEGA

The convicted s-- offender is in jail on separate charges.

The imprisoned Hollywood mogul was charged with raping a woman in 2013 and forcing oral s-- on two other ladies in 2006. Weinstein could face a four-year maximum sentence for the third-degree rape charge if found guilty. The two first-degree criminal s-- act charges each carry a maximum sentence of 25 years.

Weinstein remains behind bars due to sexual assault and rape charges made in Los Angeles.

In 2020, he was sentenced by a New York judge to 23 years in prison and later received an additional 16 years in jail for the separate L.A. conviction in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did Harvey Weinstein Have a Retrial?

harvey weinstein guilty convicted assault new york retrial verdict
Source: MEGA

Harvey Weinstein's retrial began in April.

Weinstein’s retrial, which began in April, was a result of New York appeals court overturning his 2020 conviction after the original judge wrongfully allowed a woman who had accused Weinstein of assault to testify in court — despite her allegations not being involved in the charges that were made against him.

The error forced Weinstein to have to undergo a new trial on the same charges he was convicted of roughly five years ago.

MORE ON:
Harvey Weinstein

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Drama Ensues in Harvey Weinstein's Retrial

harvey weinstein guilty convicted assault new york retrial verdict
Source: MEGA

Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction was overturned in 2023, though he continued to serve a separate sentence.

The retrial faced plenty of drama in the days leading up to Wednesday’s conviction.

On Friday, June 6, a juror tried to get removed from the case after claiming another jury member was being treated in an "unfair and unjust" way.

The judge ordered the juror to continue deliberations, however, and denied the defense’s request for a mistral over the issue.

Harvey Weinstein Trial Jury Clashes

harvey weinstein guilty convicted assault new york retrial verdict
Source: MEGA

Harvey Weinstein's defense tried continuously to demand another retrial.

On Monday, June 9, the jury’s foreperson informed the judge that jurors were "pushing people to change their minds" based on accusations against Weinstein that were not presented during the trial.

Weinstein’s attorneys again requested a mistral, which was denied, though the judge vowed to remind jurors to stick to evidence that was discussed in court.

The defense tried one final time to request a mistrial on Wednesday, though it was shut down again.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.