10 of the Most Explosive Revelations From Harvey Weinstein's First Prison Interview — Including Being Punched 'Hard in the Face' by Fellow Inmate

Harvey Weinstein Doesn't Speak to Other Inmates

Source: MEGA Harvey Weinstein sat down for his first interview from prison.

Harvey Weinstein finally broke his silence on his life now. On March 10, The Hollywood Reporter published the disgraced media mogul's profile featuring an interview with journalist Maer Roshan. It marked Weinstein's first major sit-down from behind bars while being held at Rikers Island. According to the convicted s-- offender, he is mostly in his cell without "any human contact other than with the guards." "I just speak to the guards. And the nurses. That's the extent of my socializing here. There's no socializing in my wing," he told Roshan, confirming he does not speak to other inmates. Weinstein shared other inmates get to go to the yard, adding, "But every time I'm out there, I feel like I'm under siege. I'm constantly threatened and derided. I wouldn't last long out there."

Harvey Weinstein Was Punched 'Hard in the Face' in Prison

Source: MEGA He broke his silence in a profile for 'The Hollywood Reporter.'

When Roshan asked Weinstein if anyone has hurt him physically, Weinstein revealed he was punched "hard in the face" by a fellow inmate while he was waiting to use the prison phone. "I fell on the floor, bleeding everywhere. I was hurt really badly. The cops asked me who had done it, but I couldn't say. You can't be a rat. That's the law of the jungle," he continued.

Harvey Weinstein Told His Kids He Never Sexually Assaulted Anyone — And They Reportedly Believe Him

Source: MEGA Journalist Maer Roshan interviewed Harvey Weinstein, who is currently behind bars at Rikers Island.

In the jailhouse interview, Weinstein mentioned his kids "know everything" since they are "old enough to Google." "But I told them I never sexually assaulted anyone, and they believe me," he claimed. The father-of-five disclosed he speaks to three of his children every day. Although he reached out to his two other kids, they reportedly "never respond" since the allegations went public.

Harvey Weinstein Opened Up About the Thought of Dying in Prison

Source: MEGA Harvey Weinstein will have a second retrial in April.

Weinstein told Roshan the thought of dying in prison "scares the s---" out of him. "Cold and heartless. It's incredible to have the life that I had and the things that I did for society and not have the leniency to deal with me in a kinder way. Whatever they think I did bad in my life, I didn't get the death penalty. I'm going to be 74 in March. I don't want to die in here," he expressed. Elsewhere in the profile, he remarked he is dying amid his battle with bone marrow cancer. On the other hand, Weinstein clarified he never thought of taking his life. "No! Never! It got really dark for me, but I'd never do that to my kids," he clarified.

Harvey Weinstein Revealed Whether He Knew Jeffrey Epstein

Source: MEGA Harvey Weinstein's name was included in the FBI intake form that was released as part of the Epstein files.

Harvey Weinstein Claimed His Accusers Are Lying Because 'There's Money Involved'

Source: MEGA He spoke about several women during the interview.

Per Weinstein, some of his accusers are lying because money is involved. He detailed, "You know, one woman got half a million dollars. Another got paid $500,000. A third got $3 million. All anyone had to do to walk off with a check was fill out a form that said I sexually assaulted them. So they filled it out, and the insurance company eventually paid out tens of millions of dollars. And Disney, too — Disney didn't want a public fight, so they just paid people to go away." "It becomes a bandwagon effect," he assumed. "People can say anything they want about me, and it's in the public record. But very few of these stories have been litigated in court."

Harvey Weinstein Spoke About Gwyneth Paltrow

Source: MEGA He said Gwyneth Paltrow was a 'good friend' of his.

Weinstein namedropped several of his female celebrity accusers, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Rosanna Arquette. He said hearing the Avengers: Endgame actress speaking out against him had been "particularly upsetting" because she was a "good friend of [his]." "I don't know what drove her to do what she did. To make such a big deal over nothing," he said. "I walked out of a nice meeting with her and said, 'How about a massage?' And she just went, 'No, I don't think so.' I got the message. I never put my hands on her. She told Brad Pitt. Brad Pitt came to me and said, 'Don't do anything like that with my girl.' I said, 'Don't worry, Brad. I got it.' But then Gwyneth goes on Howard Stern and The New York Times and makes a big deal about it all. She knows that nothing happened. But this person who was a friend, who owes her career to me, just stabs me in the back. She wanted to be part of the crowd. I won't forgive her for that."

Bob Weinstein Reportedly Destroyed the Company, Per Harvey Weinstein

Source: MEGA The Weinstein Company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The journalist also mentioned Harvey's brother, Bob, who was "intimately involved" in building the now-defunct The Weinstein Company. Asked if he was surprised when his sibling cut him off after the scandal, Harvey said, "Not at all." "He's desperate to work, and this killed his career, too," he added. "He just hopes that by s------- on me he can go back to work. But sadly for him, they will never let him go back to work. He's stuck there with me. But it wasn't a surprise. The last years of The Weinstein Co., there was lots of bad blood between us." He also strongly denied Bob's claims he destroyed the company, declaring he saved it instead. "Hit after hit after hit. And it wasn't just the films. I built our television company. People don't know this, but one of the last things I did was bring Taylor Sheridan to Yellowstone. Sheridan wanted to cast Robert Redford, but I said, 'You need to get Kevin Costner.' And it became a massive hit. But then this happened, and people forget," he said of his contributions to The Weinstein Company.

Harvey Weinstein Apologized to His Accusers

Source: MEGA Harvey Weinstein said he 'misled' the women.

During The Hollywood Reporter interview, Harvey told Maer he apologized to his accusers "generally." "You can't call them when you're in a trial with them. But I'll say it here today: I apologize to those women. I'm sorry. I shouldn't have been with them in the first place. I misled them," he acknowledged. When Maer pointed out it sounded like what Harvey was "most regretful for is cheating" on his wife, he confirmed he was unfaithful to both Eve Chilton and Georgina Chapman. "That's immoral. But I did not assault them. That is the big lie of all of this," he asserted. "I won't apologize for something I didn't do. I will be proven innocent. That I promise you."

What Fuels Harvey Weinstein's Behavior Toward Women

Source: MEGA Harvey Weinstein has been married two times.