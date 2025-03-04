How Imprisoned Harvey Weinstein Reacted to Adrien Brody Mentioning His and Georgina Chapman's Kids in 2025 Oscars Speech

"Harvey is happy for Georgina and grateful that his kids are being loved and cared for as they deserve to be," Weinstein’s rep, Juda Engelmayer, told a news outlet.

As OK! reported, when Brody, 51, accepted his trophy for The Brutalist, he gushed, "I share this with my amazing partner, Georgina, who has not only reinvigorated my own self-worth, but my sense of value and my values. And her beautiful children, Dash and India, I know this has been a rollercoaster, but thank you for accepting me into your life, and Popsy’s coming home a winner!"