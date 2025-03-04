or
How Imprisoned Harvey Weinstein Reacted to Adrien Brody Mentioning His and Georgina Chapman's Kids in 2025 Oscars Speech

Photo of Harvey Weinstein and an image of Georgina Chapman with Adrien Brody.
Adrien Brody has taken on a stepfather role to Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman's two kids.

By:

March 4 2025, Updated 10:47 a.m. ET

There's no bad blood between Adrien Brody and his girlfriend Georgina Chapman's ex-husband, Harvey Weinstein.

The movie star notably mentioned Chapman and Weinstein's two kids when he won the 2025 Oscar for Best Actor, but the imprisoned producer didn't mind the shout-out.

Adrien Brody gave a shout-out to the kids girlfriend Georgina Chapman shares with Harvey Weinstein when Brody won Best Actor at the 2025 Oscars.

"Harvey is happy for Georgina and grateful that his kids are being loved and cared for as they deserve to be," Weinstein’s rep, Juda Engelmayer, told a news outlet.

As OK! reported, when Brody, 51, accepted his trophy for The Brutalist, he gushed, "I share this with my amazing partner, Georgina, who has not only reinvigorated my own self-worth, but my sense of value and my values. And her beautiful children, Dash and India, I know this has been a rollercoaster, but thank you for accepting me into your life, and Popsy’s coming home a winner!"

Weinstein’s rep insisted the disgraced movie producer is 'happy' for Chapman and their kids.

In 2017, the fashion designer, 48, announced she was divorcing Weinstein, 72, after more than 100 women accused him of sexual harassment, sexual assault or rape.

"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband," the Marchesa designer expressed at the time. "Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."

The fashion designer split from Weinstein in 2017 after more than 100 women accused him of sexual assault.

Weinstein also shared a public statement about the split, saying, "I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family. We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again."

Chapman was given primary custody of their two kids, and the split was finalized in 2021.

The Oscar winner and Chapman began dating in 2020.

Before the divorce was done, Chapman sparked dating rumors with Brody in 2020, and they've been together ever since.

Last year, the Grand Budapest Hotel star revealed his girlfriend was the one who encouraged him to rediscover his passion for acting after he hit a bump in the road career-wise.

"She helped me realize that it would be a loss to let the frustrations interfere with pursuing what I am destined to do with an open heart," he explained to Vulture.

This year is the second time Brody won the Academy Award for Best Actor, as he first took home the trophy in 2003 for The Pianist.

The Post reported on Weinstein's reaction.

