Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman's Relationship Timeline: From Reconnecting to Red Carpet Moments and More
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman Met Again in 2019
After a past meeting, Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman reconnected at a dinner for Helena Christensen's swimwear collection launch at the Dorado Beach Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Puerto Rico. Photos from the event captured the pair sitting across from each other.
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman Made Their Red Carpet Debut in 2021
Brody and Chapman finally made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Brody's film Clean at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2021. They attended the event just a month before the fashion designer finalized her divorce from Harvey Weinstein on July 8, 2021.
They Attended Their First Met Gala in September 2021
Following their red carpet debut, Brody and Chapman flaunted their blossoming relationship at their first Met Gala in September 2021.
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman Enjoyed a Trip to Saint-Tropez
Brody and Chapman appeared loved-up during their sun-soaked destination getaway to Saint-Tropez in July 2023.
Adrien Brody Is Georgina Chapman's 'Most Supportive Partner'
In December 2023, a source told Us Weekly that Brody and Chapman's relationship was still going strong years after they reconnected.
"Adrien is the most supportive partner to Georgina," said the insider. "He's never judged her for past relationships and is always empathetic and caring. He's such a positive light."
The source noted the Oscar winner is also "amazing" with Chapman's kids.
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman Attended More Events in 2024
Brody and Chapman joined Universal Music Group's Grammy after-party in February 2024 before they attended their third Met Gala in May of the same year.
The mom-of-two also supported Brody at the premiere of The Brutalist at the Venice Film Festival in September 2024 and appeared with him at the 34th Annual Gotham Awards in December 2024.
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman Graced the 2025 Golden Globes Red Carpet
At the 2025 Golden Globes, Brody successfully won the Best Actor award for his role in The Brutalist. In his acceptance speech, he talked about his "beautiful and amazing partner" as he celebrated the milestone.
"Your generosity of spirit, your own resilience, your immense creativity is a daily reminder of how to be," he added. "I would not be standing here before you if it wasn't for you. There was a time not too long ago where I thought this might not be afforded to me again, so thank you."
A few weeks later, The Grand Budapest Hotel actor sat down for an interview with People to share how Chapman has influenced his acting career.
Brody said, "[I'm] very grateful to have a partner with kindness and intelligence and insight. That goes a really long way.”
Adrien Brody Gushed About Georgina Chapman at the Critics Choice Awards
Brody mentioned Chapman again when he won the Best Actor award at the Critics Choice Awards.
"I want to shout out my crew and amazing cast for all their amazing contributions to this, I couldn't be here without you, and to my team for supporting me and guiding me and A24 for believing in this movie and of course to my beautiful girlfriend Georgina and my parents, thank you. I would not be here without you. God bless everyone, I love you. Thank you," he said in his acceptance speech.
In addition, Chapman accompanied Brody at the BAFTA and SAG Awards in February, showing her continued support.
Adrien Brody Included Georgina Chapman and Her Kids in His Oscars Speech
As Brody accepted his Oscar for Best Actor at the 2025 ceremony, The Fear of 13 star gave a shout-out to Chapman and her two children.
"Dash and India, I know it's been a rollercoaster, but thank you for accepting me into your life," he said. "Popsie's coming home a winner."
Brody added, "I share this with my amazing partner Georgina, who has not only reinvigorated my own self-worth, but my sense of value and my values."