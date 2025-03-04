Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman's Relationship Timeline: From Reconnecting to Red Carpet Moments and More

At the 2025 Golden Globes, Brody successfully won the Best Actor award for his role in The Brutalist. In his acceptance speech, he talked about his "beautiful and amazing partner" as he celebrated the milestone.

"Your generosity of spirit, your own resilience, your immense creativity is a daily reminder of how to be," he added. "I would not be standing here before you if it wasn't for you. There was a time not too long ago where I thought this might not be afforded to me again, so thank you."

A few weeks later, The Grand Budapest Hotel actor sat down for an interview with People to share how Chapman has influenced his acting career.

Brody said, "[I'm] very grateful to have a partner with kindness and intelligence and insight. That goes a really long way.”