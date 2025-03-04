or
Who Is Adrien Brody's Girlfriend Georgina Chapman? 7 Things to Know

who is georgina chapman adrien brody girlfriend
Georgina Chapman was previously married to Harvey Weinstein before she found love with Adrien Brody.

March 4 2025, Published 8:18 a.m. ET

Georgina Chapman Works as a Fashion Designer

who is georgina chapman adrien brody girlfriend
Georgina Chapman has worked as a fashion designer for over two decades now.

Georgina Chapman, Adrien Brody's girlfriend, is a fashion designer.

After attending Marlborough College in Wiltshire, she enrolled at the Chelsea College of Art and Design, where she met her future business partner, Keren Craig. She officially launched a career in the fashion industry after getting a degree in costume design at Wimbledon School of Art, now Wimbledon College of Arts, in 2001.

In an interview with Vogue, Chapman's friend actor David Oyelowo looked back at the time the designer invited him to an art exhibition at her college.

"A lot of the drawings were of fashion, and her work really stood out," he said in the 2018 interview. "I was blown away."

With that, Oyelowo asked Chapman to make the costumes for his play The Love of the Nightingale at the Edinburgh Festival.

The Selma actor added, "And these costumes arrived, made from transparent material into which she'd sewn pieces of mirror to reflect the light. They were extraordinary. They upstaged everything else."

Georgina Chapman Co-Founded a Fashion Label

who is georgina chapman adrien brody girlfriend
Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig were students at the Chelsea College of Art and Design when they met.

Chapman started building her fashion empire when she and Craig launched Marchesa, a line of luxury eveningwear.

Several Hollywood stars and personalities have donned the fashion label's pieces over the years, including Scarlett Johansson, Renée Zellweger, Michelle Obama, Karolína Kurková, Heidi Klum and Katy Perry. Even Blake Lively slipped into a Marchesa wedding dress when she tied the knot with Ryan Reynolds in 2012.

"When you see her beautiful work, you feel like you're witnessing a craft that doesn't exist any longer," said the It Ends With Us actress. "The only designer that really makes you feel like a princess."

According to its website, Marchesa "is a global fashion brand that specializes in elegant eveningwear, bridal and daywear. Since Marchesa’s debut, it has become renowned for a distinctively feminine, romantic aesthetic. The collections, designed by British-born Georgina Chapman, is coveted not only by celebrities, but by fashion-forward women of all ages."

Georgina Chapman Has Appeared in Several Films and Shows

who is georgina chapman adrien brody girlfriend
Georgina Chapman briefly pursued a modeling career.

While working as a fashion designer, Chapman also ventured into acting by playing minor roles in several shows and films, including Jeffrey Archer: The Truth, Shanghai Knights, Bride & Prejudice, The Business and Match Point.

Georgina Chapman Was Previously Married to Harvey Weinstein

who is georgina chapman adrien brody girlfriend
Georgina Chapman has two children with Harvey Weinstein.

Georgina Chapman

In 2007, Chapman and disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein tied the knot after years of dating. Their marriage came to an end, however, when she filed for divorce in 2017 amid his sexual misconduct case.

"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time," Chapman said in a statement at the time.

Meanwhile, Weinstein supported his ex-wife's decision, adding, "I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family. We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again."

They reached a settlement in January 2018 and finalized their divorce in July 2021. The former Project Runway: All Stars judge got the primary custody of their two children and received a divorce agreement worth roughly $15 million to $20 million.

Georgina Chapman Is a Mom-of-Two

who is georgina chapman adrien brody girlfriend
Georgina Chapman said her two kids are her priority.

During Chapman and Weinstein's 10-year marriage, the pair welcomed two kids: daughter India in August 2010 and son Dashiell in April 2013.

"I'm not an organized person by nature, but I became very, very focused," she said of her life as a mother in a 2017 interview with Forbes. "It changed the way I approach work. It freed me in many ways. Your whole value system changes once you have children. They become your priority."

Georgina Chapman and Adrien Brody Reconnected in 2019

who is georgina chapman adrien brody girlfriend
Georgina Chapman and Adrien Brody have been dating for five years.

Following Chapman's split from Weinstein, she reconnected with Brody at a dinner at the Dorado Beach Ritz-Carlton Reserve.

"She thinks he's unusual and interesting," a source told People in 2020 amid Chapman and Brody's romance. "She finds [him] to be an interesting person with a deep passion for his work that is similar to hers."

Georgina Chapman Helped Convince Adrien Brody to Go Back Into Acting

who is georgina chapman adrien brody girlfriend
Georgina Chapman and Adrien Brody made their red carpet debut in 2021.

Speaking in a 2024 interview with Vulture, the Midnight in Paris actor revealed Chapman is the reason he found his way back into showbiz.

"She helped me realize that it would be a loss to let the frustrations interfere with pursuing what I am destined to do with an open heart," said Brody.

