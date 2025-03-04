Who Is Adrien Brody's Girlfriend Georgina Chapman? 7 Things to Know

Georgina Chapman, Adrien Brody's girlfriend, is a fashion designer.

After attending Marlborough College in Wiltshire, she enrolled at the Chelsea College of Art and Design, where she met her future business partner, Keren Craig. She officially launched a career in the fashion industry after getting a degree in costume design at Wimbledon School of Art, now Wimbledon College of Arts, in 2001.

In an interview with Vogue, Chapman's friend actor David Oyelowo looked back at the time the designer invited him to an art exhibition at her college.

"A lot of the drawings were of fashion, and her work really stood out," he said in the 2018 interview. "I was blown away."

With that, Oyelowo asked Chapman to make the costumes for his play The Love of the Nightingale at the Edinburgh Festival.

The Selma actor added, "And these costumes arrived, made from transparent material into which she'd sewn pieces of mirror to reflect the light. They were extraordinary. They upstaged everything else."