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Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend's Brother Speaks Out After Arrest in Connection With Bar Altercation in South Carolina: 'Super Frustrating'

brian hickerson brother speaks out after arrest
Source: MEGA; @ZACH_HICKERSON321/INSTAGRAM

Brian Hickerson's brother spoke out after his alleged South Carolina bar altercation arrest.

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Sept. 14 2026, Published 7:55 a.m. ET

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Brian Hickerson’s brother, Zach Hickerson, is speaking out after being arrested in connection with an alleged bar altercation in South Carolina.

“It’s super frustrating, all that we’ve been through and all the rumors that get started and then people believe them,” Zach told an outlet on Sunday, September 13, while sitting on a bench in front of the Greenville County Detention Center.

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image of Zach Hickerson spoke out after his arrest.
Source: @ZACH_HICKERSON321/INSTAGRAM

Zach Hickerson spoke out after his arrest.

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The sibling of the late Hayden Panettiere’s on-and-off boyfriend, who was also present when she died, continued, “And then they attack, as a result of the rumors. That’s what p----- me off.”

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What Happened at the South Carolina Bar?

image of Zach Hickerson said rumors surrounding the family have been ‘super frustrating.'
Source: @ZACH_HICKERSON321/INSTAGRAM

Zach Hickerson said rumors surrounding the family have been ‘super frustrating.'

As OK! previously reported, Brian and Zach were involved in an alleged bar altercation at Wild Wing Cafe in Greenville, S.C., on Saturday, September 12.

Police responded to a reported assault at the restaurant around 9:10 p.m. Both brothers were detained while officers investigated the incident.

Brian was handcuffed by police at the scene but was not arrested or charged in connection with the conflict. He was later released.

According to reports, Brian had been drinking with Zach before approaching the bar area, where he allegedly got into an argument with other patrons. A video obtained by TMZ reportedly showed him throwing a bar stool backward during the confrontation.

While sitting on the curb in handcuffs, Brian was heard speaking about Hayden's death.

"GPD leaked it when my girlfriend died!" Brian bellowed in a clip of police shackling him on the curb by the bar that surfaced on X.

"I’m his brother," Zach was also heard telling officers in the video.

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Source: @IAMYLEIGH/X
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Zach Hickerson Was Arrested

image of Police said Zach Hickerson was ‘highly intoxicated’ and arrested for disorderly conduct.
Source: MEGA

Police said Zach Hickerson was ‘highly intoxicated’ and arrested for disorderly conduct.

Zach's situation was different, as police said he was “highly intoxicated” at the scene and began yelling profanities.

Cops arrested Zach for disorderly conduct and took him to the Greenville County Detention Center.

Several people told him to “stop," while another man allegedly grabbed Brian from behind as someone shouted at him to “let him go.”

The incident occurred less than a month after Hayden died on August 16 at age 36. Brian and Zach were both present at the South Carolina residence when she was found unresponsive.

Brian Hickerson Has Stayed Out of the Spotlight

image of Brian Hickerson was not charged in the alleged dispute and was released at the scene.
Source: MEGA

Brian Hickerson was not charged in the alleged dispute and was released at the scene.

Brian has largely remained out of the public eye since Hayden's death.

Four days after her passing, his attorney issued a statement addressing the circumstances surrounding her death: "Hayden's death remains under investigation, and it is important to allow that investigation to proceed. As has been publicly reported, police confirmed there were no signs of foul play."

The representative added, "Out of respect for Hayden’s loved ones and the ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment at this time."

The investigation into her death remains ongoing.

Earlier this month, Brian also met with the Drug Enforcement Administration as authorities continued looking into the circumstances surrounding the Heroes actress' death.

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