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Hayden Panettiere's Cause of Death Is Pending Amid Ongoing Investigation, Coroner Says After Report Claims She Took One Fatal Pill Laced With Fentanyl

Photo of Hayden Panettiere
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere's cause of death is still pending the results of toxicology reports.

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Sept. 15 2026, Published 2:44 p.m. ET

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Hayden Panettiere's cause of death remains pending as the investigation into her shocking passing at 36 continues.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to questions about the official cause and manner of the Nashville star's death in a statement to Fox Carolina on Monday, September 14, saying, "We have not released anything at this time. We will send out an email release when ready."

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Hayden Panettiere's Cause of Death Remains Pending

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Photo of Hayden Panettiere died at 36 on August 16.
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere died at 36 on August 16.

The outlet claimed Panettiere's cause of death is pending the results of toxicology reports.

As OK! previously reported, the Amber Alert star was found unresponsive in a South Carolina apartment by her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother, Zach Hickerson, on August 16.

Emergency services responded to a phone call around 1:52 p.m. reporting an "unidentified female" in "cardiac arrest" following a suspected overdose, per 911 dispatch audio.

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No Signs of Foul Play Were Found in Preliminary Investigation

Photo of Hayden Panettiere was pronounced dead less than one hour after first responders arrived.
Source: MEGA

Hayden Panettiere was pronounced dead less than one hour after first responders arrived.

Though first responders attempted life-saving measures on the scene, she was pronounced dead at 2:31 p.m.

"The case is under investigation by the Greenville Police Department in conjunction with the Greenville County Coroner’s Office," a department spokesperson said in a statement on August 17, per People. "The preliminary investigation has not indicated any signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances. An acquaintance of Ms. Panettiere placed the 911 call."

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The DEA Joined Hayden Panettiere's Death Investigation

Photo of Authorities are reportedly looking into street-level drug dealers who may have supplied Hayden Panettiere with drugs.
Source: MEGA

Authorities are reportedly looking into street-level drug dealers who may have supplied Hayden Panettiere with drugs.

People reported that the Drug Enforcement Administration joined the investigation into the Remember the Titan star's death on August 20.

In response to the DEA's involvement, a rep for the late actress told ABC News in a statement, "There's nothing to be shared at this time as the investigation is ongoing but we are hopeful that justice will be served."

Sources told the outlet that investigators were looking into street-level drug dealers who may have supplied drugs to the late actress.

Authorities Suspect Fentanyl Played a Role

Photo of Insiders told TMZ that police have a working theory that a fentayl-laced pill killed Hayden Panettiere.
Source: MEGA

Insiders told 'TMZ' that police have a working theory that a fentayl-laced pill killed Hayden Panettiere.

TMZ reported on September 14 that Hayden met with a "long-term" drug dealer in Los Angeles before flying with Brian to his home state of South Carolina.

The dealer reportedly provided her with several black-market prescription drugs, including oxycodone. Authorities believe she took a pill on the morning of her death and that it was laced with fentanyl.

The DEA is working to trace the fatal pill back to the dealer, a move that hinges on the toxicology results that are still pending.

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