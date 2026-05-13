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Hayden Panettiere Responds to Abandonment Claims Regarding Daughter Kaya

split photo of Hayden Panettiere
Source: MEGA; Jay Shetty Podcast/Youtube

Hayden Panettiere addressed heartbreaking abandonment claims involving her daughter, Kaya.

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May 13 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

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In a recent episode of the “On Purpose” podcast, actress Hayden Panettiere addressed claims that she abandoned her daughter, Kaya. These allegations surfaced during her struggles with addiction and postpartum depression in 2018.

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image of Hayden Panettiere emotionally denied claims that she abandoned her daughter, Kaya, during her struggles with addiction and postpartum depression.
Source: Jay Shetty Podcast/Youtube

Hayden Panettiere emotionally denied claims that she abandoned her daughter, Kaya, during her struggles with addiction and postpartum depression.

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Panettiere firmly stated, “The idea that anybody would think that I would just give away my child and be OK with it is heartbreaking.”

She emphasized that these claims are far from the truth, sharing her experiences battling depression, anxiety and substance abuse.

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Source: @JayShettyPodcast/YouTube

The 'Scream 4' actress discussed a chapter from her new memoir.

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At the age of two, Kaya moved to Ukraine to live with her ex-fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko. Panettiere explained that Klitschko requested full custody during her difficult period.

“I did not have a good reaction to it,” she admitted. “I went like mother lion.”

This emotional turmoil marked a significant time in Panettiere’s life.

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image of The actress explained that hearing people say she 'gave away' her child is heartbreaking because she deeply loves her daughter and fought hard during that difficult chapter of her life.
Source: Jay Shetty Podcast/Youtube

The actress explained that hearing people say she 'gave away' her child is heartbreaking because she deeply loves her daughter and fought hard during that difficult chapter of her life.

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Despite their separation, Panettiere noted that Kaya has developed a fulfilling life, filled with friends and extracurricular activities.

“I know in my heart that she feels supported,” she said, highlighting their strong relationship.

The actress makes it a priority to stay connected with her daughter through FaceTime, ensuring their bond remains intact.

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image of The actress also clarified that she voluntarily entered treatment for addiction.
Source: MEGA

The actress also clarified that she voluntarily entered treatment for addiction.

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Panettiere also clarified that she voluntarily sought treatment for her addiction, countering claims that she was forced into rehabilitation. This revelation sheds light on her proactive approach to recovery.

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image of Hayden said she maintains a close relationship with Kaya through regular FaceTime calls.
Source: MEGA

Hayden said she maintains a close relationship with Kaya through regular FaceTime calls.

Panettiere and Klitschko began dating in 2009, leading to an engagement in 2013. They welcomed Kaya in December 2014. However, their relationship ended in August 2018, shortly after which Panettiere began dating Brian Hickerson.

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