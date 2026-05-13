Hayden Panettiere Responds to Abandonment Claims Regarding Daughter Kaya

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In a recent episode of the “On Purpose” podcast, actress Hayden Panettiere addressed claims that she abandoned her daughter, Kaya. These allegations surfaced during her struggles with addiction and postpartum depression in 2018.

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Source: Jay Shetty Podcast/Youtube Hayden Panettiere emotionally denied claims that she abandoned her daughter, Kaya, during her struggles with addiction and postpartum depression.

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Panettiere firmly stated, “The idea that anybody would think that I would just give away my child and be OK with it is heartbreaking.” She emphasized that these claims are far from the truth, sharing her experiences battling depression, anxiety and substance abuse.

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Source: @JayShettyPodcast/YouTube The 'Scream 4' actress discussed a chapter from her new memoir.

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At the age of two, Kaya moved to Ukraine to live with her ex-fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko. Panettiere explained that Klitschko requested full custody during her difficult period. “I did not have a good reaction to it,” she admitted. “I went like mother lion.” This emotional turmoil marked a significant time in Panettiere’s life.

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Source: Jay Shetty Podcast/Youtube The actress explained that hearing people say she 'gave away' her child is heartbreaking because she deeply loves her daughter and fought hard during that difficult chapter of her life.

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Despite their separation, Panettiere noted that Kaya has developed a fulfilling life, filled with friends and extracurricular activities. “I know in my heart that she feels supported,” she said, highlighting their strong relationship. The actress makes it a priority to stay connected with her daughter through FaceTime, ensuring their bond remains intact.

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Source: MEGA The actress also clarified that she voluntarily entered treatment for addiction.

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Panettiere also clarified that she voluntarily sought treatment for her addiction, countering claims that she was forced into rehabilitation. This revelation sheds light on her proactive approach to recovery.

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Source: MEGA Hayden said she maintains a close relationship with Kaya through regular FaceTime calls.