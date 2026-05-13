Hayden Panettiere Responds to Abandonment Claims Regarding Daughter Kaya
May 13 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
In a recent episode of the “On Purpose” podcast, actress Hayden Panettiere addressed claims that she abandoned her daughter, Kaya. These allegations surfaced during her struggles with addiction and postpartum depression in 2018.
Panettiere firmly stated, “The idea that anybody would think that I would just give away my child and be OK with it is heartbreaking.”
She emphasized that these claims are far from the truth, sharing her experiences battling depression, anxiety and substance abuse.
At the age of two, Kaya moved to Ukraine to live with her ex-fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko. Panettiere explained that Klitschko requested full custody during her difficult period.
“I did not have a good reaction to it,” she admitted. “I went like mother lion.”
This emotional turmoil marked a significant time in Panettiere’s life.
- Hayden Panettiere Reveals Why She Sent Daughter Kaya To Ukraine To Live With Dad Wladimir Klitschko: 'She Has A Beautiful Life'
- Hayden Panettiere Recalls Daughter Asking 'Other Women If She Can Call Them Mommy': 'That's A Cry For Help'
- Hayden Panettiere 'Felt So Out of Control' When She Gave Up Custody of Her Daughter Due to Addiction Struggle: 'One of the Worst Days of My Life'
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Despite their separation, Panettiere noted that Kaya has developed a fulfilling life, filled with friends and extracurricular activities.
“I know in my heart that she feels supported,” she said, highlighting their strong relationship.
The actress makes it a priority to stay connected with her daughter through FaceTime, ensuring their bond remains intact.
Panettiere also clarified that she voluntarily sought treatment for her addiction, countering claims that she was forced into rehabilitation. This revelation sheds light on her proactive approach to recovery.
Panettiere and Klitschko began dating in 2009, leading to an engagement in 2013. They welcomed Kaya in December 2014. However, their relationship ended in August 2018, shortly after which Panettiere began dating Brian Hickerson.